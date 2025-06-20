 Who was Patti Drew? Career explored as tributes pour in for 'Tell Him' singer after her passing

Tell Him fame, R&B singer Patti Drew, passed away on June 16, 2025, at the age of 80, as confirmed by her official Instagram account and her orbituary on Soul Publications. While the reason for her demise isn't known at the time of this writing, multiple tributes poured in to honor the singer's legacy.

According to Soulful Kinda Music, Patti was born on December 29, 1994, in Charleston, North Carolina and spent her childhood in Nashville. After her family moved to Chicago in 1956, her mother became an employee under Mr Maury Lathowes, a Chicago manager for Capitol Records.

Patti and her sisters, Erma and Lorraine, formed a singing group called The Drew-Vels. In late 1962, Maury Lathowes helped the girls get an audition and they suceeded in getting a contract with Capitol Records.

The singing group then released an R&B version of Tell Him. In an interview with SOUL Newspaper, published on October 21, 1968, Patti talked about how nobody expected the song's re-recorded version to be a hit, stating:

“I didn’t think it would make it, but it came roaring back.”

The Drew-Vels separated in 1965, after which Patti's Tell Him secured third spot on Billboard's R&B chart, establishing her identity as a solo talent. Patti Drew's numbers did not witness success on the chart for some time till the release of Workin' On A Groovy Thing in 1968, which marked her return to the Billboard chart at No. 34.

Since the track featured on charts across the U.S, it allowed Patti Drew to tour across the States and record her second album named after the hit single Workin' On A Groovy Thing.

Departure from music and more details about Patti Drew's career explored

In 1968, Patti Drew also dropped Hard To Handle/ Just Can't Forget About You, followed by The Love That A Woman Should Give To A Man / Save The Last Dance For Me in 1969. Both the projects were chartbusters, post which Patti recorded her fourth and final album for Capitol Records titled Wild Is Love in 1970.

Patti's fourth album was reportedly released on the normal black vinyl as well as a picture disc, which was a huge feat for a Black artist at the time. However, Patti's fast-paced success came to a halt owing to her drug habit, which she undertook due to the pressure of touring, per Soulful Kinda Music

By late 1971, the R&B singer reduced communication with anyone from Capitol Records, among others, resulting in Phil Wright, her manager at Capitol in taking her home to Chicago. Despite recovering from her drug issues, Patti Drew didn't return to music via Capitol after 1971.

She resurfaced with a 1975 collaboration with Carlton Black for Carl Davis and E. Rodney Jones' Innovation Records on the track The Mighty O. J. The song was a tribute to O.J. Simpson, and it failed to perform. In the '80s, Patti reunited with Carlton Black in the group Front Line, wherein she performed around the Evanston region.

Tributes pour in to honor Patti Drew amid news of R&B singer's demise

Shortly after news of Patti Drew's demise broke, Los Angeles-based Latin R&B band Tierra took to Instagram on June 19, 2025, to share a tribute in honor of the late singer's legacy. The band's late guitarist Rudy Salas' son, David Salas, mentioned how he and his wife had grown close to Patti.

"We treasured her stories, her laugh, her sharp wit, and that one-of-a-kind voice. She was more than a legend to us — she was family.Her legacy of beauty, soul, and timeless music will continue to inspire." David Salas wrote

An X handle, @BlockOutPodcast, also posted a tribute in Patti's honor, writing:

"Thank you, Patti Drew, for blessing us with your soulful voice and timeless music. Your songs like “Tell Him” and “Workin’ on a Groovy Thing” will live on forever. We miss you already—rest in power."

Additionally, fans of the late singer and netizens took to social media to offer their condolences and honor Patti.

Not much is known of Patti Drew's personal life except that she is survived by her son, Eric, whom she mentioned in several Instagram posts.

