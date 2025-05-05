Lady Gaga's Rio Copacabana Beach performance breaks record with estimated 2.5 million fans

Lady Gaga performed in front of a record-breaking crowd on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday, May 3. Around 2.5 million fans attended the show, including around 50,000 Little Monsters from across the world.

This marked the artist's first concert in Brazil since 2012. She garnered an audience of around 2.5 million, making it the biggest audience for a female artist, as per her social media post.

Madonna previously held this record when she performed in front of around 1.6 million people at the same venue last year.

The record for the last concert crowd in history still belongs to Rod Stewart, as per Guinness World Records.

He performed in front of around four million people on New Year's Eve in 1994 at the Copacabana Beach.

Lady Gaga expresses her joy after Copacabana Beach concert

The Bloody Mary singer delivered a five-act performance in what was a free concert on May 3. It included songs from her latest album, Mayhem, and hits from across her illustrious career.

She then shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram account on May 4 after her concert at the Copacabana Beach.

She expressed her pride in singing at the venue and pointed out that it was a historic crowd, writing:

"Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night’s show—the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil. The sight of the crowd during my opening songs took my breath away. Your heart shines so bright, your culture is so vibrant and special, I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you."

She added:

"An estimated 2.5 million people came to see me sing, the biggest crowd for any woman in history."

Gaga further wrote about how one can push oneself through art or whatever they are passionate about by working hard and diligently. She wrote:

"If you lose your way, you can find your way back if you believe in yourself and work hard. You can give yourself dignity by rehearsing your passion and your craft, pushing yourself to new heights— you can lift yourself up even if it takes some time."

She ended the post by thanking the people of Rio for welcoming her back and expressed gratitude and love for all her fans, known as Little Monsters.

Lady Gaga's Brazil concert faced bomb threat; police arrested 2 suspects

Lady Gaga MAYHEM On The Beach: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Image Source: Getty)

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the police in Brazil arrested two people ahead of Lady Gaga's Copacabana concert due to a bomb threat.

The police reported that the people were allegedly planning to use Molotov cocktails and other explosives to disrupt the concert. They were also spreading hate speech against the LGBTQ+ community, leading up to the concert.

The 14-Grammy award winner's team said in a statement to THR:

“We learned about this alleged threat via media reports this morning. Prior to and during the show, there were no known safety concerns, nor any communication from the police or authorities to Lady Gaga regarding any potential risks. Her team worked closely with law enforcement throughout the planning and execution of the concert and all parties were confident in the safety measures in place.”

As per the police, the arrests were made on Saturday morning, and there were no disruptions during the free concert in the evening.

