2025 American Music Awards: All performances ranked

The 2025 American Music Awards (AMA) set the stage on fire with tantalizing performances, iconic winners, and a celebration of hits from the past year. With musicians across genres, ages, and styles walking the red carpet, the star-studded evening was a success from the get-go.

Hosted by Jennifer Lopez, the evening had it all, from Gen Z pop sensations to classic compositions that had the audience swaying, dancing, and roaring in delight. Billie Eilish took home 7 awards, including Artist of the Year, while Gracie Abrahms won New Artist of the Year. RM of BTS won in the K-pop category.

Here's a list of all the 2025 American Music Awards performers, ranked on live vocals and memorable performances.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

A celebration of music at the 2025 American Music Awards

1) Alex Warren

Warren on stage at the 2025 American Music Awards (Image via Getty)

Fans were treated to Alex Warren's raw, authentic, and powerful vocals in a live rendition of Ordinary at the 2025 AMAs. The stage, shrouded in mysterious lighting, opened with a bare version of Warren's voice, but as the song's crescendo built up, the stage sparkled to reveal backup vocalists and a live band.

The swell of the song's tune, accompanied by pitch-perfect harmonies, made Warren's outing unforgettable at the AMAs. His strong stage presence and ability to capture the song's emotions further mesmerised the audience.

2) Benson Boone

Boone at the 2025 American Music Awards (Image via Getty)

Sparkling on stage in a bright purple suit bejewelled with rhinestone, Boone performed his new single, Mystical Magical, accompanied by several violinists in the background. In classic Benson Boone fashion, the star did a dramatic backflip, clearing a flight of eight steps and continued crooning to the crowd with his smooth vocals.

The artist had everyone at the AMAs enraptured, walking through the crowd and staring straight into the camera, while occasionally stopping to interact with the audience. His ability to blend a sultry performance with soothing vocals made him one of the best of the night.

3) Janet Jackson

Jackson at the 2025 American Music Awards (Image via Getty)

A memorable monologue, theatrical stage smoke, and live instrumentals introduced Janet Jackson's iconic performance at the 2025 AMAs. The pop sensation performed her hit songs, Someone to Call My Lover and All for You, accompanied by smooth moves and an enigmatic stage presence.

The artist won the Icon Award for decades of contribution as a woman of color in the music industry. Her humble acceptance speech had fans and the audience cheering for Michael Jackson's younger sister. She broke her seven-year hiatus by performing at the AMA.

4) Jennifer Lopez

Lopez opening the 2025 American Music Awards (Image via Getty)

The host of the 2025 American Music Awards showcased her versatility and cultural iconicism with the 7-minute event opener that recounted the year's best hits. Starting with the ballad version of her hit song Dance Again, Lopez pulled all the stops in a broken-mirror set before transitioning into dance mode with futuristic backup dancers, outfits, and routine.

Jennifer Lopez danced to hits like Kendrick Lamar's Squabble Up, Rosé's APT, Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso, and Billie Eilish's Birds of a Feather. The energetic performance set the tone for the rest of the night.

5) Rod Stewart

Stewart at the 2025 American Music Awards (Image via Getty)

At 80, Rod Stewart reminded fans what a commanding live performance is, with the foot-tapping rendition of his 1988 smash hit, "Forever Young". The legendary pop icon closed out the AMAs with his quintessential raspy voice, trotting around the stage and interacting with the crowd. Staggering cheers followed.

The 2025 AMAs honored Sir Rod Stewart's six-decade contribution to music with a Lifetime Achievement Award. His family surprised him on stage to present him with the award.

6) Becky G & Manuel Turizo

The duo at the 2025 American Music Awards (Image via Getty)

Latin artists Becky G and Manuel Turizo brought a memorable beat to the 2025 American Music Awards stage. Performing their new hit collaboration, Que Haces, the duo ensured a memorable entry, with Becky dancing down a staircase on stage and Manuel dancing through the crowd. They continued performing with crackling chemistry as they met in the middle, with backup dancers surrounding them in celebration.

Their performance was a smooth blend of Turizo's raspy vocals and Becky G's melodious tone. Furthermore, Becky G won Favorite Female Latin Artist.

7) Reneé Rapp

Rapp at the 2025 American Music Awards (Image via Getty)

Song, dance, and theater took center stage in Reneé Rapp's rendition of her new pop single Leave Me Alone. The star performed, weaving through elaborate sets and an electrifying live band that brought the emo-punk that her lyrics demanded to life.

A hovering ceiling camera captured Rapp lying draped across the floor, as her dancers crawled around her, setting the stage for a memorable show. This 25-year old singer was one of the youngest performers of the night and showed the world what the next generation of musicians bring to the table: High-energy, style, and theatrical flair.

8) Gloria Estefan

Estefan at the 2025 American Music Awards (Image via Getty)

Performing for the first time in 3 decades at the 2025 American Music Awards, Gloria Estefan proved her status as a veteran in the music industry. She opened her medley with one of her most popular numbers, Conga (1985), and followed it up with Rhythm Is Gonna Get You from her 1987 album Let It Loose. She closed the nostalgic set with La Vecina (No Sé Na).

The superstar singer had the audience tapping their feet and dancing along to her dance-pop/rock numbers, showcasing her musical prowess with over five decades of experience. Needless to say, she still got it!

9) Lainey Wilson

Wilson at the 2025 American Music Awards (Image via Getty)

Country singing sensation Lainey Wilson brought a dreamy performance to the 2025 AMAs with the soulful Somewhere Over Loredo from her recent album. Accompanied by a pristine piano and backup instrumentals, the artist took to the stage in an all-white outfit, complete with a flowy cape and country hat.

While her performance was more somber compared to the likes of Renee Rapp, she got hands waving and the energy flowing with her resonant voice and memorable lyrics.

10) Blake Shelton

Shelton at the 2025 American Music Awards (Image via YouTube/Blake Shelton)

As one of the opening songs of the 2025 American Music Awards, Blake Shelton paid tribute to the United States on Memorial Day with a heartfelt rendition of his recent release, Stay Country or Die Tryin' from his album For Recreational Purposes Only. The performance, complete with the flag of the USA in the background and a live band, evoked heartfelt responses from the audience.

Shelton showcased his powerful, raw vocals, which melded seamlessly with the backup vocalist and elevated the full, haunting melody of the fiddle, piano, and drums.

11) Gwen Stefani

Stefani performing at an event (Image via Getty)

Gwen Stefani lit up the 2025 American Music Awards stage, complete with a marching band, background dancers, and dramatic fanfare. The pop/rock artist performed a medley that captured her decades-long popularity in the music industry with three fun outfit changes.

Stefani opened her stage with her recent country release Swallow My Tears from the album Bouquet, and transitioned into her 2006 chart topper The Sweet Escape. She closed her set with Hollaback Girl and had the crowd chanting "B-A-N-A-N-A-S", serving nostalgia in style.

AMAs 2025 was a resounding success, with pop, rock, and indie artists setting the stage on fire.

