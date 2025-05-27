"Look what you made them trade" — Internet reacts to users trading on whether Taylor Swift will announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) at AMA 2025

Netizens reacted to Kalshi users betting on whether Taylor Swift would announce a new album at the 2025 American Music Awards, held on May 26 at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Ad

Taylor Swift, the most awarded artist in AMA history with 40 wins, received six nominations this year, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.

According to a report by CBS News, rumors of the Grammy-winning songstress announcing a new album at the ceremony were rampant before Monday. It all started after she debuted a re-recorded version of Look What You Made Me Do in the dystopian series called The Handmaid's Tale. The song was included in the ninth episode of season six, which aired on May 19, 2025.

Ad

Trending

The speculations seemingly influenced Kalshi users to trade on whether Swift will announce a new album at the ceremony. As per @PopCrave, 49% of people put their money on Taylor announcing Reputation (Taylor's version) while 30% bet on her declaring the release of an entirely new album.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some popular comments on X are as follows:

"Sounds like Wall Street just met Swiftie Nation. 49%? That’s practically a teaser trailer in Swift math. Let’s just say… look what you made them trade," commented a user.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Swifties trading futures is the most 2022 thing I've ever seen," wrote another.

"Taylor Swift dropping a new album at the AMAs would BREAK THE INTERNET Kalshi users are onto something big," another user chimed in.

According to a report by Page Six, Swift didn't even attend the American Music Awards 2025. Furthermore, the songstress lost all six nominations, thereby failing to win a single award at the AMA this year.

Ad

"A lot of y’all are going to lose a lot of money when she doesn’t show up," a netizen commented.

"When is she going to release an album that’s not a remix of the old ones," wrote another.

"She did not even attend AMA’s… why will she announce it randomly," commented a user on X.

Ad

"Omg drop it already Tay!!!" implored another user.

Some other reactions on X are as follows:

"Unfortunately it won't happen," a netizen wrote.

This is an easy way to lose money," claimed another.

"So we’re just throwing money away now," inferred another user on X.

Read more: 5 most popular Taylor Swift songs of all time

The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss reveals the reason behind the inclusion of Taylor Swift's song

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - London, UK - Source: Getty

Speculations of Taylor Swift announcing Reputation (Taylor's Version) reportedly began after The Handmaid's Tale included Look What You Made Me Do in the show. Executive producer and star Elisabeth Moss opened up about the use of Taylor Swift's song in an interview with Billboard (dated May 20, 2025). The 42-year-old plays June Osborne in the show.

Ad

Moss lavished praise on Taylor Swift and explained the thought process and events that led to the collaboration.

"I've been wanting to use a Taylor song for many years on the show and we finally found the perfect spot for a track from her, and I'm so glad we waited because there could not be a more perfect song for a more perfect moment," she said.

Ad

The actress also spoke about the cast's mutual admiration for the 14-time Grammy winner, adding,

"Taylor has been such an inspiration to me personally. As a Swiftie myself, and I think I can speak for [co-star] Yvonne [Strahovski] and our entire cast as well, who are all Swifties, it's such an honor to be able to use her music in the final episodes of our show."

Ad

Ad

She recounted the contribution of the show's creative director, Wendy Hallam Martin. Moss had allegedly asked Martin to find space for a Taylor Swift song in one of the final episodes of the series.

"All the credit goes to Wendy for picking this track for this moment!” she added.

Look What You Made Me Do peaked atop Billboard Hot 100 and was certified four times platinum

Ad

Look What You Made Me Do was the lead single from Taylor Swift's sixth studio album, Reputation, which was released in 2017. Released on August 24, 2017, by Big Machine Records, the song was written in collaboration with Jack Antonoff. The music video for the song premiered at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards and broke several streaming records on Spotify and YouTube. At present, the video has over 1.5 billion views on YouTube.

Look What You Made Me Do was certified platinum four times by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and charted atop the Billboard Hot 100. The song also reached the summit of charts in countries like Canada, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Ireland.

Ad

Read more: "She’s way ahead of the curve": Keith Urban recalls how he changed his mind about Taylor Swift's 2017 album Reputation

10 biggest music records broken by Taylor Swift

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajarsi Chakraborty Rajarsi is a content specialist at Sportskeeda with a special focus on European football and Pop Culture. An undergraduate degree holder in Physics, he has work experience of over 2 years and has previously worked at Epic Media Labs for 18 months. A stickler for accuracy, he believes in cross-checking information only from trusted websites like Sofascore and Transfermarkt.



A Barcelona supporter, Rajarsi's tryst with the beautiful game began after watching Argentina's 2010 FIFA World Cup opening tie against Nigeria. He has been an ardent fan of Lionel Messi since then and him lifting the trophy in 2022 is his all-time favorite FIFA World Cup moment.



Rajarsi, who played football at college level and chess at district level in his childhood, considers Messi as his favorite footballer and Pep Guardiola as his favorite manager. He feels Guardiola's decision to play the left-footed Argentine in a false nine role at Barcelona is one of the most iconic tactical decisions in history.



Despite believing that no two players can emulate Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's respective careers, he feels Lamine Yamal and Arda Guler could replicate the two legends' rivalry. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows Major League Soccer (MLS), Brazilian Serie A, and Argentine Primera Division. He likes to read books, write fiction, and play chess in his spare time. Know More