What did John Rich say about Beyonce? Country star seemingly shades Cowboy Carter winner by vouching for Lainey Wilson instead

Country musician John Rich seemingly mocked Beyonce's Cowboy Carter winning the Best Country Album at the Grammys on Monday, February 3. Rich took to X and wrote:

"Beyoncé wins "Best Country Album" at The Grammys"

Rich added some laughing emojis, and continued, "way to go" before concluding his tweet with another funny laughing emoji. His argument revolved around the opinion that Beyonce's music or her Cowboy Carter album, in particular, does not fall under the country music genre.

In response to Rich's tweet, X user Baste Records wrote:

"Even Beyoncé herself said it wasn't a country album! But of course, the Grammys had to push their agenda instead of actually honoring real country artists. Total joke!"

John Rich replied to the tweet, insinuating the Grammys was a clown show.

During Monday's ceremony, Beyonce's shocked reaction to Cowboy Carter winning a Grammy in the country album category went viral online. In her acceptance speech, the Texas Hold 'Em hitmaker said:

"Wow, I really was not expecting this."

Beyonce sent her gratitude to the other country artists who acknowledged her album, adding:

"I think sometimes genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists, and I just wanna encourage people to do what they're passionate about, and to stay persistent."

Other artists nominated in the Best Country Album category were F-1 Trillion by Post Malone, Deeper Well by Kacey Musgraves, Higher by Chris Stapleton, and Whirlwind by Lainey Wilson.

John Rich prefers Lainey Wilson over Beyonce following the latter's Grammy win

Following his supposed jab at Beyonce for winning in the Best Country Album category at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, John Rich tweeted again:

".@laineywilson > @Beyonce"

Rich seemingly called Lainey Wilson's album Whirlwind, which was also nominated in the category, better than Beyonce's Cowboy Carter.

In a separate tweet, Rich accused labels and publishers of manipulating votes, saying they make vote-trading deals with each other. He said these votes are not based on musical talent. Rich added:

"The same thing is true with the CMA's, ACM's, Billboard, etc...all work exactly the same. Last night, the Grammy's outed themselves in a big way."

John Rich further insinuated in his reply to another X user in the comments, that Beyonce does not make country music.

As Beyonce became the first Black female artist to win the Best Country Album award, some people hinted at the Recording Academy's supposed DEI program being accountable for her achievement.

According to Daily Mail, CEO Harvey Mason Jr. introduced racial diversity among the voting members in 2020, which now consists of "nearly 40 percent people of color" and 66 percent new individuals. Harvey reportedly said:

"It's a system rooted in fairness, integrity, and the principle that every voice in our community matters."

Beyonce also won the Best Country Duo/Group Award alongside Miley Cyrus for their collaboration song II MOST WANTED. Beyonce's Cowboy Carter also took home the Album of the Year award on Monday.

