Why did Reneé Rapp leave ‘The S*x Lives of College Girls’? Singer seemingly disses the show on new single ‘Leave Me Alone’ 

On May 21, 2025, Reneé Rapp released her new single Leave Me Alone and fans were quick to spot what appears to be a veiled diss directed at the hit HBO Max series The S*x Lives of College Girls, wherein Rapp previously starred.

The new single, part of Reneé Rapp's upcoming album Bite Me, allegedly includes a pointed lyric at the show, which she stepped back from after season 2. Despite no official confirmation that the song targets the show, the lyrics in the second verse sparked speculation that Rapp was dissing the comedy-drama series.

"I took my s*x life with me, now the show ain't f**king," the lyrics read.

Rapp, who played Leighton Murray, was a part of seasons 1 and 2 of the HBO show. However, she only appeared in the first two episodes of season 3, and officially left the series before it was cancelled in March 2025. According to an August 2023 interview with The Cut, Reneé Rapp decided to step back from acting to focus on her music career.

More about Reneé Rapp's exit from The S*x Lives of College Girls

Reneé Rapp played Leighton Murray, a fan favorite character in The S*x Lives of College Girls. The HBO comedy-drama series created by Mindy Kaling followed the lives of four college roommates navigating friendship, identity, and romance at the fictional Essex College.

Rapp's performance as Leighton–a wealthy, closeted lesbian finding herself–was widely praised for its humor and vulnerability.

However, in July 2023, Reneé Rapp took to X to announce her exit from the show, expressing gratitude for the love she had received and how the role had affected her and helped her career. She wrote,

"College girls moved me out to LA and introduced me to some of my favorite people. 2 and a half years later- it's given me y'all and this community. thank u mindy, justin and everyone at Max for believing in me. a lot of queer work gets belittled- but playing Leighton has changed my life. i love who I am 10x more than I did before knowing her."

Later, in an August 1, 2023, interview with The Cut, she talked about pausing her acting career to focus on music. Rapp explained that she was always meant to find her way to her music career "by any means necessary," and that it "took really insane situations" to do so.

She also talked about her experience playing a lesbian character and how the filming of the first season of The S*x Lives of College Girls had been challenging.

"I literally hated myself for months because I’m bisexual. I had a boyfriend at the time, and I was being very homophobic to myself. I was like, 'I don’t deserve to be doing this; I’m not gay enough.'"

Reneé Rapp also spoke about these difficulties during her March 2023 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, hosted by Alex Cooper. Talking about how she was constantly "in panic," the singer said,

"I hated going to work, because I was like, 'I don't think I'm like good enough to be here. I don't think I can be here. I don't think I can be doing this.' I was like, 'Maybe I'm just trying too hard.' I was so freaked out by the idea of my sexuality, not being finite or people laughing at me or me laughing at myself, that I hated first year of filming."

Reneé Rapp's upcoming album Bite Me, set to release on August 1, 2025, is her second full-length record after her 2023 debut, Snow Angel. Meanwhile, the release of her single Leave Me Alone, which is now streaming on all major platforms, is just ahead of her debut performance at the American Music Awards on Monday, May 26.

