“Over The Eras Tour? The payola was THERE”- Netizens divided as Billie Eilish wins Favorite Touring Artist category at the American Music Awards 2025

Fans online have reacted to Billie Eilish winning the Favorite Touring Artist award at the American Music Awards 2025. She won seven awards at the ceremony, held at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Monday, May 26.

Billie Eilish beat Taylor Swift, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, and Zach Bryan in the category of Favorite Touring Artist. She won it for Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour. She also won the Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year, among other awards.

Some people online, however, believe Billie Eilish didn't deserve the Favorite Touring Artist over the likes of Taylor Swift. One X (formerly Twitter) user mentioned the latter's Eras Tour and commented:

"Over The Eras Tour? The payola was THERE"

"Billie no disrespect but taylor swift had the biggest tour of all time," another user wrote.

"I think Billie 100% deserves, but I do find it a bit strange for Taylor to not win following the Eras tour… especially considering the Swifties actually know how to vote too… idk," another commented.

There were several positive reactions as well, as one user wrote:

"hmhas [Hit Me Hard And Soft] tour you’ll always be famous"

"if you’ve seen her live, you know why she’s the BEST, HMHAS tour is iconic and it deserves all the love!," another user commented.

"So very deserved, congrats to this queen!" another wrote.

Taylor Swift was notably nominated in six categories at the American Music Awards 2025 but didn't win any awards.

Billie Eilish expresses gratitude after big win at American Music Awards 2025

Billie Eilish At The Avicii Arena (Image Source: Getty)

The Birds of a Feather singer won seven awards at the American Music Awards 2025, including the Artist of the Year. She didn't attend the ceremony on May 26 as she is currently touring in Europe.

After she was declared the Artist of the Year, a video message was displayed, where Billie said:

“Oh my God, artist of the year, this is so crazy. I feel speechless, thank you all so much I love you so much. I wish I could be there tonight, I’m on tour, getting to see you all over the world. Thank you to the AMAs, thank you to the fans, I know you voted for this. This means the world to me. I am so lucky to get to do what I do, and to do it with you! I love you all so much, thank you guys.”

Billie Eilish also won the Favorite Female Pop Artist award. For Hit Me Hard And Soft, she won the Album of the Year and Favorite Pop Album awards. She also won the Song of the Year and Favorite Pop Song awards for Birds of a Feather.

Meanwhile, Eminem won the awards for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Favorite Hip-Hop Album for The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grace). Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga shared two awards - Favorite Music Video and Collaboration of the Year - for Die With a Smile.

Check out the complete list of winners at the American Music Awards 2025.

