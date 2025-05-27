"Song of the decade" — Internet applauds as Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars' Die With A Smile bags Collaboration of the Year at the American Music Awards 2025

Netizens lavished praise on Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars after their song, Die With A Smile, bagged Collaboration of the Year at the 2025 American Music Awards. The star-studded ceremony was held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Monday, May 26, 2025.

The collaboration between Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga was released on August 16, 2024, via Interscope Records. It was later made part of the latter's studio album, Mayhem, which was released on March 7, 2025. At the American Music Awards 2025, Die With A Smile bagged four nominations. Besides Collaboration of the Year, the song also won Favorite Music Video at the 2025 AMAs.

Fans of Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars took to social media to wax lyrical about their latest collaboration after it was honored at the American Music Awards. Among them, X user @HARRYSHOUSE3 hailed it as "song of the decade."

"Well deserved tbh song of the decade," wrote the user.

Many netizens shared similar reactions praising the artists.

"These two legends made magic together!!" commented another.

"A collaboration that hits the right notes and leaves its mark. Well deserved," another chimed in.

"What a power duo...! Gaga and Bruno crushed it... this collab was pure magic," wrote another user on X.

Fans hailed the feat with one referring to the collaboration as a piece of "emotional architecture."

"This isn’t just a collab — it’s emotional architecture. Two giants who know how to layer sentiment without drowning it. Some awards hit different," a user commented.

"I equally voted for Taylor & Post & Lady Gaga & Bruno for this category & hoped one of them would win," revealed another user.

"I love APT by Rosé and Bruno Mars, but if I had any doubts about the award going to this song, it's simply deserved, it's an extraordinary song," claimed a fan on X.

When Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars opened up about the making of Die With A Smile

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

In an interview with Page Six, published on August 16, 2024, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars shared insights on how Die With A Smile came together. The Grammy-winning songstress gushed about Bruno Mars, opining that his "talent is beyond explanation" and his "musicianship and vision is next level."

Gaga recalled being invited to Mars' studio by the latter after having finished her own album in Malibu.

“It was around midnight when I got there, and I was blown away when I heard what he had started making,” she said.

Thereafter, both remained awake throughout the night to finish composing the lyrics of Die With A Smile.

Mars, meanwhile, claimed that it was an "honor" to work with Gaga.

“She’s an icon, and she makes this song magical. I’m so excited for everyone to hear it,” he added.

The song went on to break records post-release, becoming the longest-running number one song in Spotify history. As of May 10, 2025, the song had spent 201 days at the summit of the Global Spotify Chart, almost double that of second-placed Dance Monkey by Tones and I.

It also spent 18 weeks atop the Billboard 200 charts and became the fastest song to reach one and two billion streams on Spotify. At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, the collaboration earned nominations for Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, winning the latter.

