From "Abracadabra" to "Paparazzi": Complete setlist for Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball tour explored 

On Wednesday, July 16, Lady Gaga kicked off her eighth headlining tour, The Mayhem Ball Tour, in Paradise's T-Mobile Arena. It supports its namesake album, released on March 7, 2025.

According to Billboard, Lady Gaga's opening show was a massive success, with the crowd of her sold-out concert giving off an excited energy as the singer took the stage. Here is the setlist of all the songs the 39-year-old performed in her debut show:

Bloody Mary

Abracadabra

Judas

Aura

Scheiße

Garden Of Eden

Poker Face

Perfect Celebrity

Disease

Paparazzi

LoveGame

Alejandro

The Beast

Killah

Zombieboy

LoveDrug

Applause

Just Dance

Shadow Of A Man

Kill For Love

Summerboy

Born This Way

Million Reasons

Shallow

Die With A Smile

Vanish Into You

Bad Romance

How Bad Do U Want Me

ARTPOP.

Gaga is set to return to T-Mobile Arena's stage this Friday and Saturday (July 18 and 19) before traveling to San Francisco, where she will perform at the Chase Center on July 22, 24, and 26.

Lady Gaga announced her tour weeks after her album release

Over two weeks after her album, Mayhem, was released, Lady Gaga took to her social media handles to announce The Mayhem Ball Tour. She said at the time that it was the consequence of the overwhelming support her album had received.

Mayhem peaked atop the Billboard 200 album chart soon after its release, while also ranking #1 on several other charts. This included the UK Albums, Billboard US Top Dance/Electronic Albums, ARIA, CAPIF, and Swiss Albums, among others.

According to Billboard, Gaga wrote in a statement about her tour in March 2025:

"This is my first arena tour since 2018. There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows. But with The MAYHEM Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience — something more intimate — closer, more connected — that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create."

Two months after the tour announcement, Gaga hosted a series of promotional concerts. The concert, which took place in Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach, was free of cost for all attendees, and it stood out for its record-breaking crowd.

Gaga's representatives told Billboard that the show attracted roughly 2.5 million people to the beach, making it the highest-attended concert by a female artist in history.

Before Lady Gaga, Madonna held the record for the same venue, where her 2024 concert drew over 1.6 million attendees.

Lady Gaga's tour is set to have 63 shows across North America, Europe, and Japan (in 2026). The North American leg of the tour will conclude on September 18 in Chicago. The singer will subsequently perform in London's O2 Arena for four nights between September 29 and October 4.

Gaga will then go on to perform in Manchester, Stockholm, Assago, Barcelona, Berlin, Amsterdam, Antwerp, and Paris.

In December 2025, Lady Gaga's entourage will travel to Australia, where the singer has five shows in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. The following month (January 2026), Gaga will perform six shows in Japan's Tokyo and Osaka.

