"This year or other year ?"– Fans frustrated as reports claim BLACKPINK is set to make a comeback this month along with group promotions

On June 17, 2025, Busan Ilbo reported that BLACKPINK might make their group comeback as early as this June. The group reportedly started filming a new music video on June 6, which could kick off full group promotions. Their return is expected to align with the start of their Deadline world tour next month.

Although it's been nearly three years since their last album, Born Pink (released in September 2022), and members have been focusing on solo careers, YG Entertainment has not officially confirmed the comeback, released teasers, or announced an album title or date.

BLINKs (BLACKPINK fandom) are getting restless since there has been no official content from BLACKPINK as a group. Some fans feel disappointed since the tour is confirmed, yet there is no confirmation of whether the new content will be a full-length album or just a single track.

The report suggested that while other girl groups like ITZY, aespa, and ILLIT are releasing music and promoting this summer, the silence from YG Entertainment has only intensified fans’ disappointment. An X user, @JdeJoey_ , wrote,

"this year or other year ??? PLEASEEEE RELEASE THE TEASER NOOOOW!!"

Others too joined in asking for transparency and a confirmation from either the label or the members about the comeback notice. They mentioned that June is halfway done, and next month, they will be starting their tour. They questioned the possibility of an album release within a limited time.

"we are in the middle of June already," an X user mentioned.

"where is the album we need the damn album where is the album release the damn album," another one said.

"“Early this month” and June is almost half way over," a fan mentioned.

"they been saying this since early january this year btw all we get is tour dates and merchs but not even a single comeback announcement," a netizen added.

Meanwhile, many have pointed out that if the group releases a single track instead of an album after such a long wait, it would feel underwhelming.

"YG please release SONGS not just a song," a fan commented.

"A whole tour with only one new song.... This is embarrass," an X user added.

"omg we are getting a single aren’t we," another one said.

More about BLACKPINK’s comeback video, solo activities, and full Deadline tour schedule

Nearly two years since their last group comeback, BLACKPINK has reportedly filmed their latest music video in Seoul under the direction of a well-known overseas filmmaker. As reported by Sports Seoul, YG Entertainment stated that this comeback aims to present a new visual that will highlight the group's musical identity.

While the title, concept, and release date are still a secret, YG Entertainment did affirm that this project is in relation to their commitment to bring BLACKPINK back as a group in 2025. YG Entertainment said,

"We are filming in Korea with a famous overseas director. This will create another iconic music video that encapsulates BLACKPINK’s identity and musical color. You can look forward to this special collaboration that is fitting for BLACKPINK’s status as one of the world’s top artists."

Since the group's hiatus in 2023, each member has focused on successful solo ventures. Lisa also released her solo album, Alter Ego, and made her acting debut in HBO’s The White Lotus. Jennie also dropped her debut album, Ruby, after signing with Columbia Records. Rosé collaborated with Bruno Mars on the track APT. and released her solo album Rosie, while Jisoo debuted her album Amortage and acted in multiple projects.

BLACKPINK’s Deadline tour marks their first all-stadium concert series. The full schedule includes:

July 5–6 : Goyang, South Korea

: Goyang, South Korea July 12–13 : Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium)

: Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium) July 18 : Chicago (Soldier Field)

: Chicago (Soldier Field) July 22–23 : Toronto (Rogers Stadium)

: Toronto (Rogers Stadium) July 26–28 : New York (Citi Field)

: New York (Citi Field) August 2–3 : Paris (Stade de France)

: Paris (Stade de France) August 6 : Milan (Ippodromo Snai La Maura)

: Milan (Ippodromo Snai La Maura) August 9–10 : Barcelona (Estadi Olímpic)

: Barcelona (Estadi Olímpic) August 15–16 : London (Wembley Stadium)

: London (Wembley Stadium) October 18–19 : Kaohsiung, Taiwan

: Kaohsiung, Taiwan October 24–26 : Bangkok, Thailand

: Bangkok, Thailand November 1–2 : Jakarta, Indonesia

: Jakarta, Indonesia November 22–23 : Manila, Philippines

: Manila, Philippines November 29–30 : Singapore (National Stadium)

: Singapore (National Stadium) January 16–18 : Tokyo, Japan (Tokyo Dome)

: Tokyo, Japan (Tokyo Dome) January 24–25: Hong Kong (Kai Tak Stadium)

With the tour just weeks away, fans are still hoping for a full album announcement. Many remain cautiously hopeful that BLACKPINK’s long-awaited return will live up to their global success, even though no teaser or tracklist has been released yet.

