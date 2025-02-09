BLACKPINK, aespa, IVE, & others top February girl group brand reputation rankings

The latest brand reputation rankings for K-pop girl groups have been unveiled, with BLACKPINK securing the top position again. The rankings, released on February 9, 2025, were determined based on an extensive analysis of consumer participation, media presence, interactions, and community engagement.

Data was collected over one month, from January 9 to February 9, to assess the influence and popularity of various girl groups in the industry. Leading the chart, BLACKPINK achieved a brand reputation index of 7,749,383.

The analysis highlighted frequently associated keywords such as “world tour,” “full group,” and “apartment,” while related terms like “reveal,” “comeback,” and “announce” were also prominent. Additionally, the group maintained an overwhelmingly positive public perception, with a positivity rating of 93.04%.

Claiming the second spot, IVE recorded a brand reputation index of 5,903,056, reflecting a slight rise of 2.69% from the previous month. Meanwhile, aespa secured third place with an index of 4,870,687, experiencing a decline compared to their previous ranking.

In fourth place, fromis_9 achieved a score of 2,604,368, while BABYMONSTER rounded out the top five with a significant 60.58% surge from last month, reaching a brand reputation index of 2,581,199.

What led to these rankings? Complete list of top 30 girl groups for February 2025

The rankings illustrate a shift in brand engagement within the K-pop industry, with fluctuations in scores reflecting changing consumer interest and media trends. The overall analysis indicated a 14.27% drop in total brand reputation data compared to January, yet certain groups managed to strengthen their influence despite this decline.

The Korea Business Research Institute conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the girl group brand reputation using data science methodologies. The assessment factored in brand engagement, media discussions, public perception, and online interactions. The overall brand reputation index serves as an indicator of consumer behavior and the impact of these groups on the industry.

Here's the complete list of all 30 top girl groups brand reputation for February 2025:

BLACKPINK IVE aespa fromis_9 BABYMONSTER TWICE (G)I-DLE ITZY OH MY GIRL LE SSERAFIM tripleS FIFTY FIFTY Red Velvet MEOVV ILLIT Apink KISS OF LIFE WJSN MAMAMOO BBGIRLS izna Kep1er KATSEYE Dreamcatcher UNIS H1-KEY VIVIZ Girl’s Day Brown Eyed Girls LOONA

BLACKPINK’s ranking continues to be fueled by its global influence, with ongoing discussions surrounding its activities as a full group and solo endeavor. IVE’s steady climb in reputation suggests sustained interest in their music and performances. aespa, despite a slight decline in its index, remains a dominant force in the industry.

The rise of BABYMONSTER showcases their growing presence, with a remarkable increase in their score compared to the previous month. Meanwhile, fromis_9 maintains a consistent position within the top five, reflecting stable engagement from their fanbase.

With brand reputation rankings reflecting the shifting dynamics of the K-pop industry, the competition among girl groups remains fierce. Fans continue to engage with their favorite artists, ensuring that each month brings fresh changes to the leaderboard.

