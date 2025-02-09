  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • BLACKPINK, aespa, IVE, & others top February girl group brand reputation rankings

BLACKPINK, aespa, IVE, & others top February girl group brand reputation rankings

By Mantasha Azeem
Modified Feb 09, 2025 06:47 GMT
February girl group brand reputation rankings (Images via X/@BLACKPINK &amp; @/aespa_official)
February girl group brand reputation rankings (Images via X/ @BLACKPINK, @aespa_official)

The latest brand reputation rankings for K-pop girl groups have been unveiled, with BLACKPINK securing the top position again. The rankings, released on February 9, 2025, were determined based on an extensive analysis of consumer participation, media presence, interactions, and community engagement.

Data was collected over one month, from January 9 to February 9, to assess the influence and popularity of various girl groups in the industry. Leading the chart, BLACKPINK achieved a brand reputation index of 7,749,383.

also-read-trending Trending

The analysis highlighted frequently associated keywords such as “world tour,” “full group,” and “apartment,” while related terms like “reveal,” “comeback,” and “announce” were also prominent. Additionally, the group maintained an overwhelmingly positive public perception, with a positivity rating of 93.04%.

Claiming the second spot, IVE recorded a brand reputation index of 5,903,056, reflecting a slight rise of 2.69% from the previous month. Meanwhile, aespa secured third place with an index of 4,870,687, experiencing a decline compared to their previous ranking.

In fourth place, fromis_9 achieved a score of 2,604,368, while BABYMONSTER rounded out the top five with a significant 60.58% surge from last month, reaching a brand reputation index of 2,581,199.

What led to these rankings? Complete list of top 30 girl groups for February 2025

The rankings illustrate a shift in brand engagement within the K-pop industry, with fluctuations in scores reflecting changing consumer interest and media trends. The overall analysis indicated a 14.27% drop in total brand reputation data compared to January, yet certain groups managed to strengthen their influence despite this decline.

The Korea Business Research Institute conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the girl group brand reputation using data science methodologies. The assessment factored in brand engagement, media discussions, public perception, and online interactions. The overall brand reputation index serves as an indicator of consumer behavior and the impact of these groups on the industry.

Here's the complete list of all 30 top girl groups brand reputation for February 2025:

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. IVE
  3. aespa
  4. fromis_9
  5. BABYMONSTER
  6. TWICE
  7. (G)I-DLE
  8. ITZY
  9. OH MY GIRL
  10. LE SSERAFIM
  11. tripleS
  12. FIFTY FIFTY
  13. Red Velvet
  14. MEOVV
  15. ILLIT
  16. Apink
  17. KISS OF LIFE
  18. WJSN
  19. MAMAMOO
  20. BBGIRLS
  21. izna
  22. Kep1er
  23. KATSEYE
  24. Dreamcatcher
  25. UNIS
  26. H1-KEY
  27. VIVIZ
  28. Girl’s Day
  29. Brown Eyed Girls
  30. LOONA

BLACKPINK’s ranking continues to be fueled by its global influence, with ongoing discussions surrounding its activities as a full group and solo endeavor. IVE’s steady climb in reputation suggests sustained interest in their music and performances. aespa, despite a slight decline in its index, remains a dominant force in the industry.

The rise of BABYMONSTER showcases their growing presence, with a remarkable increase in their score compared to the previous month. Meanwhile, fromis_9 maintains a consistent position within the top five, reflecting stable engagement from their fanbase.

With brand reputation rankings reflecting the shifting dynamics of the K-pop industry, the competition among girl groups remains fierce. Fans continue to engage with their favorite artists, ensuring that each month brings fresh changes to the leaderboard.

Quick Links

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी