"They should have disbanded" — Fans frustrated over YG's uncertain single release plans for BLACKPINK amid anticipation for a full-length album

BLACKPINK’s upcoming concerts and potential song releases have sparked widespread interest following recent comments from Yang Hyun-suk, the chief creator at YG Entertainment.

On May 25, 2025, Yang stated that an exact schedule for the band’s comeback hasn’t been confirmed, despite earlier hints pointing at a July return and new tracks.

"Although we don't have a confirmed date yet, news about BLACKPINK's new song will also be announced soon," Yang Hyun-suk said.

In early February, YG Entertainment announced that the group would embark on a new tour in July. Soon after, a tipster revealed that the group was also working on new music. Since then, each member has teased the upcoming project.

Meanwhile, tickets for the tour have already gone on sale, further fueling hopes for a full-length album. However, the unclear nature of the release has led to speculation that the comeback might feature only a single track.

After YG Entertainment shared its latest update video featuring Yang, several well-known fan pages of the group announced they would no longer operate.

The contrast between the planned tour and the vague status of new music has stirred concern among fans. As members continue with their solo engagements, concerns have emerged that preparations for the group’s return could be affected. One fan on X commented:

A fan comment on YGE's recent update (Image via X/@taelisabighands)

BLINKs feel the group deserves much better treatment because of how successful they are. Many think the girl group should’ve gone solo instead of staying with the company, as they believe YG isn’t giving them enough new music or attention.

"BLACKPINK needs a better management that suits their status and impact cuz girl the demands are HIGH and ur only giving us that? YG ur a joke," a fan remarked.

"The BP girls should not have renewed and went with their solo careers. It clearly shows that fvckng company doesn't care about giving them more songs lmao Four solo fandoms could have enjoyed more songs than them all four going back to the dungeon," a user mentioned.

"No at this point we must discuss the fact that blackpink will never be treated like the group they are supposed to be. It’s sad any other company would kill for this group," a person shared.

With under two months left before the expected start of the tour, no additional confirmation has been revealed. Supporters continue to await clearer updates as questions remain about the nature and timing of the group’s comeback.

"Blackpink wud be bigger by now if YG didn't treat them like this. Imagine they had come back every year with 20 + album songs n more collabs. Those girls wud topping bb100 charts with ease n even Grammys. But they prioritized money n profit," a netizen said.

"Imagine, almost 9 years as a group and only making a comeback a handful of times, and only 32 songs in total? girl bffr 😭😭 blackpink u deserve so much better," a viewer noted.

"Using blackpink's name and barely giving any info about them just to promote your rookies and new groups huh? We can't stand you anymore,you better fcking respect your money maker & give them and us what we deserve mf," another fan added.

BLACKPINK drops official teaser for the Deadline World Tour

BLACKPINK will kick off their Deadline World Tour on July 5, 2025, at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. The tour will span various international locations and conclude with three closing performances at Tokyo Dome between January 16 and 18, 2026.

The group dropped a teaser video on May 23, 2025, featuring glitchy synth sounds and shiny pink visuals. The word DEADLINE appeared in bold 3D letters rising from a glittery pool, marking their first group promotion since their last tour.

Their previous Born Pink tour ran from 2022 to 2023, reaching multiple cities globally. Afterward, the quartet (Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa) concentrated on individual paths.

While no official announcement has been made regarding a new album or single, BLACKPINK has teased a new project expected to be released ahead of the concert.

