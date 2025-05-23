 "Comeback teaser when"- Fans disappointed over latest BLACKPINK's teaser for the upcoming world tour 'DEADLINE'

On May 23, 2025, BLACKPINK dropped the official teaser for their upcoming world tour, titled DEADLINE, leaving the fandom largely disappointed. The thirty-second teaser showcased the name of the event in bold, emerging from what seemed to be purple glitter.

Subsequently, the video circulated among the fandom who showcased their dejection. They anticipated that the agency YG Entertainment would reveal more information about the upcoming tour. However, they could only see the name, which left them irritated. An X user tweeted that they they were also awaiting BLACKPINK's comeback teaser.

"Comeback teaser when???" they said.

Some from the fandom stated that the group needed a new creative director as the teaser looked as though they remade it like Pink Venom. Many also suggested that they should release the new album.

"Yall need a new creative director like you aren’t just remaking the pink venom teaser like girl," a fan reacted.

"The version of me who gag over bare minimum is long gone, this looks more like pink venom and I'm so serious, give us something new, let the girls be their own creative director, you can't do sh*t. And GIVE US THE D*MN COMEBACK," a fan shared.

"I beg yall get someone new to do this groups graphic designing and just overall creative work… or just like idk.. do something different," a user commented.

The internet users said that BLACKPINK should release the comeback news, and Latin America dates.

"Give us Latin America dates, gives comeback news, gives us more details about the tour!!!!" a user reacted.

"Deadline isn't just a tour, it's a cultural reset, it’s the oxygen you breathe, it’s a lifestyle, a reason to breathe, an escape from this cruel world, it’s art, the first gift you open on christmas, a hug from a loved one, everything uv ever wanted and more. it's a blessing," a user shared.

"Sound that pretty good , I hope that have in new single album," a fan commented.

More details regarding BLACKPINK's world tour DEADLINE

The South Korean girl group BLACKPINK will kickstart their world tour DEADLINE from Goyang Stadium, South Korea, on July 5 and July 6, 2025. The following dates have been revealed by the band:

July 12-July 13, 2025: Inglewood, United States, SoFi Stadium. July 18, 2025: Chicago, Soldier Field. July 22-July 23, 2025: Toronto, Canada, Rogers Stadium. July 26-July 27: New York City, United States, Citi Field. August 2-August 3, 2025: Paris, France, Stade de France. August 6, 2025: Milan, Italy, Ippodromo Snai La Maura. August 9, 2025: Barcelona, Spain, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. August 15-August 16, 2025: London, England, Wembley Stadium. January 16, 17, and 18, 2026: Tokyo, Japan.

YG Entertainment has also announced that the band will make their much-anticipated comeback in 2025.

