 "The best thing happened"- Fans react as a dancer from BLACKPINK's Lisa's WIWY MV praises the rapper's humble nature at the filming set

On May 22, 2025, a dancer from BLACKPINK's Lisa's When I'm With You (feat. Tyla) music video praised the rapper's humble and down-to-earth nature at the filming set, leaving the fandom emotional. She elaborated on how she came to rescue someone when a table broke and fell on her.

"A table broke & fell on this girl, and LISA immediately came over in her heels and was lifting the table to get it off this poor girl...she is really a very humble person who works really hard, and she recognizes the value of everyone on set," she stated, as translated by X user @WORLDMUSICAWARDS.

Subsequently, the story circulated among the fandom. They were elated to learn about BLACKPINK's Lisa's thoughtful activities and helping out the staff.

"Hearing this from people who already work witth her is the best thing happened," an X user tweeted.

The fandom stated that BLACKPINK's Lisa valued every person, and her recent gesture proved her kindness. They spoke against the hatred against her and referred to her as the "kindest" and "most professional" person.

"Valuing every person on set says so much about the kind of person she is beyond the spotlight. You can never make me hate her," a fan reacted.

"How can someone be the kindest person and still be the most hated on?? I love you Lisa," a fan shared.

"The kindest, the most proffesional..but the most hate..weird world," a fan commented.

Internet users commented that actions always spoke louder than words. They referred to her as "an angel."

"She will never be villain. My kind girl," a user reacted.

"Her action speaks louder that's why I call her the kindest soul," a user shared.

"Lisa is an angel, Our kind idol," a user mentioned.

BLACKPINK's Lisa released her solo debut album, Alter Ego

BLACKPINK's Lisa released her debut full-length album, Alter Ego, on February 28, 2025, through LLOUD. It was distributed by Sony Music and RCA Records, respectively, and featured 15 tracks, which are listed below:

Born Again (feat. Doja Cat & Raye) Rockstar Elastigirl Thunder New Woman (feat. Rosalia) Fxck Up The World (FUTW) (feat. Future) Rapunzel (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me) When I'm With You (feat. Tyla) Badgrrl Lifestyle Chill Dream Fxck Up The World (FUTW) (Vixi Solo Version) Rapunzel (Kiki Solo Version)

Following the release, the record debuted at No.7 on the Billboard 200 chart. In other news, she made her acting debut with the American HBO show, The White Lotus, where she played the role of Mook.

In recent news, the rapper made her solo debut performance at the 2025 Coachella.

