"She's pretty, cute & hot all at the same time" — Fans swoon over BLACKPINK's Lisa's appearance at the Bose's Pop-Up Boutique                     

On May 10, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa made an appearance at Bose's Pop-up Boutique in Los Angeles, leaving the fandom in a frenzy. The idol has recently collaborated with the American manufacturing company for the newest ultra open earbuds, BOSE X LISA Ultra Open Earbuds. The product would be available for purchase at 8175 Melrose Ave in Los Angeles from 11 am to 8 pm PST.

The K-pop artist donned a black one-piece sleeveless dress paired with a transparent cardigan. She completed her overall look with blonde hair, bands, and high-rise boots. The video of her appearance was uploaded on Bose's official Instagram account.

Subsequently, BLACKPINK's Lisa's latest appearance went viral on the internet, and fans could not stop gushing over her look. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"She's pretty, cute & hot all at the same time omg our lisa is so beautiful."

The fandom stated that BLACKPINK's Lisa had a great hairstylist and makeup team.

"The best things that happened to Lisa after not signing her solo contract to that rat yg aside from Mother Nanist she had a great hair and make up team and also her gigs are superb," a fan reacted.

"Lisa MUA and hairstylist was so They always did a great job," a fan shared.

"Lisa trademark star really fits her BOSE earbuds futuristic concept Even her looks for the pop-up visit like a scene in superhero movies," a fan commented.

The internet users mentioned that BLACKPINK's Lisa looked comfortable, cool, and charming. They praised her visuals and stated that she continued to occupy herself with work commitments.

"Lisa looks cool, comfortable, and very charming today," a user reacted.

"FACE EYES BODY GO WILD !!!! PERFECT WOMAAAANNN!!!!!," a user shared.

"When will she take a break. She works nonstop i haven’t seen her stop working," a fan commented.

More about BLACKPINK's Lisa's recent activities

BLACKPINK's Lisa released her solo debut studio album Alter Ego on February 28, 2025, through Lloud and RCA Records, respectively. The record features twelve tracks, including Rockstar, Elastigirl, Thunder, New Woman (feat. Rosalia), Fxck Up the World, Rapunzel, When I'm With You (feat. Tyla), Badgrrrl, Lifestyle, Chill, and Dream.

Subsequently, she performed at the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, 2025, emerging as the first K-pop female soloist to do so. She went on delivering performances on tracks from the album Alter Ego on April 11 and 18, 2025, at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The BLACKPINK member also graced the red carpet of the Met Gala 2025 held on May 5, 2025.

In other news, BLACKPINK is set to begin their fourth world tour on July 5, 2025.

