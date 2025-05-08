"She's so chronically offline"- Fans hilariously react to BLACKPINK's Lisa's response to a TikToker asking her what she does for a living

On May 7, 2025, a TikTok video by @trwlsh went viral, showing BLACKPINK's Lisa laughing and giggling when asked what she did for a living. She then left without saying a word. The clip was from her guest appearance at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome, where she wore a look from the Ferrari Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

As the video of BLACKPINK's Lisa not responding to the vlogger's questions circulated on social media, the fans reacted hilariously. An X user reasoned it must be because she did not scroll social media much. Hence, she had no idea about the question asked by the TikTok users.

"she’s so chronically offline, i bet she never seen these kind of videos on tiktok lmao."

The internet users mentioned that since BLACKPINK's Lisa had a lot of jobs, she could not select one.

"The fact that this was the kind of response i thought J.Lo would’ve given when she was asked the same,"- a fan reacted.

"Lisa got a lot of jobs. She can't choose just one,"- a fan shared.

"lisa not knowing the trend doesn't surprise me she is not chronically online, she probably didn't get it,"- a fan commented.

The fandom stated BLACKPINK's Lisa was a multifaceted personality with expertise in singing, directing, dancing, producing, mentoring, acting, and other aspects of life.

"I'm sorry lisa didn't say she's a singer, dancer, director, producer, choreographer, performer, mentor, actress and a k-pop idol. She was just confused okay,"- a user reacted.

"She does everything bruh,"- a user shared.

"They say it proved she's Chronically offline i'm crying,"- a user mentioned.

Recent activities of BLACKPINK's Lisa

On May 5, local time, BLACKPINK's Lisa graced the red carpet of Met Gala 2025. It was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City. She donned a black lace blazer complemented with tights and a belt. Her bodysuit was decorated with the paintings by the artist Henry Taylor.

She styled her hair in an updo and completed her overall look with a Speedy purse from Louis Vuitton. Moreover, she delivered a debut solo performance at the Coachella Arts and Music Festival. She performed tracks from her studio album Alter Ego, leaving the audience impressed.

She released Alter Ego on February 28, 2025, through Lloud and RCA Records. The album featured fifteen tracks. It included Born Again (feat. Doja Cat & Raye), Rockstar, Elastigirl, Thunder, New Woman (feat. Rosalia), Fxck Up The World (feat. Future), and more.

