“She a icon”- Fans swell in pride as BLACKPINK's Lisa becomes #1 most talked about Oscars Attendee with a message volume of 1.2 Million

BLACKPINK member Lisa reportedly was the most spoken-about celebrity at the 2025 Oscars Awards by generating the highest message volume. On March 3, 2025, Lisa, the Thai member of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, graced the 97th Academy Awards. Notably, she made history as the first K-pop act to present a stage performance at the Oscars Awards.

In tribute to James Bond, Lisa took to the stage, showcasing a notable rendition of the 1973 soundtrack Live and Let Die alongside Western artists like RAYE and Doja Cat. The BLACKPINK member faced lip-syncing accusations online for this collaboration stage. Many fans stood in support of Lisa for her performance. Additionally, she also received standing ovation from the audience.

However, as per user @theepopcore, Sprout Social's Listening and Influencer Marketing data suggests that Lisa became the most talked about celebrity at the prestigious award show this year, reportedly receiving over 1.2 million messages.

As the word started circulating on social media, fans swelled with pride as they were delighted by the LALISA singer's impact on her followers across the globe. They shared their thoughts about her appearance at the 2025 Oscar Awards on X.

"She a icon," a fan said.

"SEE WHEN YOU’RE ALWAYS THE MAIN TOPIC, JUST ICONIC," a fan added.

"Lmao and yall still wonder why shes in demand and get invited everwhere. Like they know the amount of engagement and influence she brings they know both her fans and obsessed haters will be present to talk about her so I'd say it's a win win for miss Lalisa. Get that bag queen," a netizen reacted.

Fans also responded to negative comments about Lisa that circulated online.

"She dominates wherever she goes and haters are still seated waiting for her to be over?? I’m sorry NEVER," another fan commented.

"What event has she attended that she ISNT the most talked about??? Haters thank you for always keeping her name in your mouth," a user mentioned.

Other fans were surprised by her influence on the audience as she was one of the most talked-about personalities during several events.

"How is she the most talked where ever she goes? vmas, oscar,Coachella, met gala. QUEEN INDEED!!," a user stated.

"Her numbers would have been crazy for met gala cause we're still talking about her 4 days later," another user wrote.

"Most talked about at the Oscars, at Coachella, and at the MET.. Legend things," a user said.

BLACKPINK's Lisa is reported to be the most-watched celebrity at 2025 Met Gala

BLACKPINK member Lisa made her debut at the Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's fundraiser event. On May 5, 2025, Lisa went to the Met Gala donning an all-black tailored outfit designed by Louis Vuitton.

She stunned the audience at the gala while becoming the most-watched celebrity at fashion events. As per the Scrol Agency, Lisa accumulated 14 million through her videos and clips from the show, surpassing Rihanna, Zendaya, and more.

In commemoration of Black culture through the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, the BLACKPINK rapper wore a black bodysuit with a black blazer. The jacket had broderie detailing, a pearl chain in the front, along with the classic Louis Vuitton logo over the bottom stockings. She seamlessly completed the look with black pumps and a black Louis Vuitton purse in hand.

In other news, Lisa gained appreciation for her debut acting role as Mook in the HBO series The White Lotus season 3. Furthermore, she also released her first album named ALTER EGO with the titular tune Fxck Up the World.

