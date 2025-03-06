"THIS IS THE SECOND TIME THIS HAPPENED" — Fans react as BLACKPINK's Lisa's 'Alter Ego' signed vinyl and CDs face allegations of deception

BLACKPINK's Lisa faced scrutiny from fans regarding the authenticity of autographed copies of her debut solo album, Alter Ego. The album was released on February 28, 2025, and fans who purchased the signed vinyl and CDs shared pictures of the product online a day later.

Many fans alleged that the signatures on the signed vinyl and CD editions were produced using an autopen device rather than being hand-signed by the artist herself. They noticed that some of the signatures looked way too similar and shaky, especially on albums from the same store.

It made them think that maybe Lisa didn't actually sign them and that they were done with some kind of machine.

On X and Reddit, discussions highlighted the uncanny similarity between signatures, with some users sharing images to support their claims. One user noted,

"She stopped using the star signature 3 years ago THIS IS THE SECOND TIME THIS HAPPENED"

Disappointed and seeking clarification, many fans took to social media platforms to express their concerns.

"Its just so easy to like make a limited edition photocard or something else for fans to buy. I have a million merch ideas to increase lisas sales that do not involve cheating her fans but company’s when it comes to signed merchandise are stuck at the little gains big results," a fan wrote.

"100% auto pen, same as the Paris ones," another fan wrote.

"Another pic from the Australia Store: these CD signatures look insanely similar... especially the strokes at the tip of the lines and the length of the lines..." another fan added.

Others posted pictures of the posters they received and highlighted how the signatures were "shaky."

"Its not real cos lisa's official signature goes with the finger, almost like the 1st one," a fan remarked.

"Hmmmm… Yeah! The signature on the poster looks different from the signature she was doing from what she posted before. What’s going on, @wearelloud?" another fan commented.

"If she did that by hand, I'd be very worried for her. It's shaky and pauses at the start and end of every stroke. Hmm .." another fan added.

More about BLACKPINK's Lisa's Alter Ego album overview and critical reception

Lisa's album, Alter Ego, includes five different characters: Roxi, Sunni, Kiki, Speedi, and Vixi. Each one is supposed to show a different side of her skills. Alter Ego is structured around Lisa's exploration of her multifaceted identity. Each alter ego embodies unique characteristics and musical styles:

Roxi : Inspired by the track Rockstar, Roxi is portrayed as a dynamic performer who thrives on stage energy.

: Inspired by the track Rockstar, Roxi is portrayed as a dynamic performer who thrives on stage energy. Sunni : Associated with Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me), Sunni exudes a free-spirited vibe, embracing sun-kissed days and breezy nights.

: Associated with Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me), Sunni exudes a free-spirited vibe, embracing sun-kissed days and breezy nights. Kiki : Linked to New Woman, Kiki represents a tech-savvy persona with a sassy Y2K aesthetic, reflecting modern digital culture.

: Linked to New Woman, Kiki represents a tech-savvy persona with a sassy Y2K aesthetic, reflecting modern digital culture. Speedi : Connected to Lifestyle, Speedi is depicted as a thrill-seeker, embodying speed and adventure.

: Connected to Lifestyle, Speedi is depicted as a thrill-seeker, embodying speed and adventure. Vixi: Corresponding to Fxck Up the World, Vixi is characterized as a rebellious figure, challenging norms and embracing a villainous allure.

The BLACKPINK rapper got some Western heavyweights such as Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Future, Rosalía, Raye, and Tyla to collaborate on her album.

Meanwhile, global music critics had mixed reactions to the album. NME critiqued the album for its lack of substance stating that the idol's stage presence is undeniable, however, they added that Alter Ego is "a flashy" project where "Lisa the artist gets lost."

"It’s a flashy, high-concept rollout, but in the process of playing dress-up, Lisa the artist gets lost. Rather than offering a defining statement of who she is beyond BLACKPINK, ‘Alter Ego’ feels more like a collection of fragmented identities," Crystal Bell wrote (NME).

Pitchfork rated the album a 5.2 out of 10 and seemed to echo NME's views, stating that the whole five characters thing felt more like "a sales trick" than Lisa actually trying to explore her artistry.

On the other hand, the Associated Press gave a favorable rating to the BLACKPINK rapper's debut solo album, pointing out that she does well with rap, dance, and pop. They circled out Elastigirl and Thunder as examples of her being a confident artist.

The BLACKPINK rapper also launched her comic book company, Lalisa Comics with Zero Entertainment, and dropped their first book called Alter-Ego: The Official Comic.

