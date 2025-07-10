Paul McCartney seemingly teases 2025 Got Back Tour on his Instagram Story: Everything to know

English musician Paul McCartney seemed to be teasing a 2025 Got Back Tour on Instagram story. On Wednesday, July 9, 2025, he took to Instagram and shared a few slides with a photo of guitar picks. One of them had his name on it, while the other had "Got Back in 2025" written on it.
This prompted netizens to speculate that McCartney was coming with the 2025 Got Back Tour. Hours after that, he uploaded a post announcing the North American leg of the tour that would start on September 29, with the first show in Palm Desert, California.
Below are the entire dates for the shows of the upcoming tour:
- September 29: Palm Desert, CA at the Acrisure Arena
- October 4: Las Vegas, NV at the Allegiant Stadium
- October 7: Albuquerque, NM at the Isleta Amphitheater
- October 11: Denver, CO at Coors Field
- October 14: Des Moines, IA at the Casey's Center
- October 17: Minneapolis, MN at the U.S. Bank Stadium
- October 22: Tulsa, OK at the BOK Center
- October 29: New Orleans, LA at the Smoothie King Center
- November 2: Atlanta, GA at the State Farm Arena
- November 3: Atlanta, GA at the State Farm Arena
- November 6: Nashville, TN at The Pinnacle
- November 8: Columbus, OH at the Nationwide Arena
- November 11: Pittsburgh, PA at the PPG Paints Arena
- November 14: Buffalo, NY at the KeyBank Center
- November 17: Montreal, QC at the Bell Centre
- November 18: Montreal, QC at the Bell Centre
- November 21: Hamilton, ON at the TD Coliseum
- November 24: Chicago, IL at the United Center
- November 25: Chicago, IL at the United Center
The Instagram post by Paul McCartney also stated that the presale would begin on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 10 am local time. Fans could get access to the presale through paulmccartneygotback.com. This reportedly would be McCartney's first tour in North America in three years.
The upcoming shows would be an extension of Paul McCartney's Got Back Tour, which started back in 2022
As aforesaid, Paul McCartney would be performing in North America for the first time in three years. In 2022, he launched his Got Back Tour and performed several shows in North America. The first show was on April 28, 2022, in Spokane, and the final show of the North American leg was in East Rutherford in June of the same year.
According to Pollstar, this tour also became the tenth biggest one in North America in 2022. As per the reports by The Hollywood Reporter, Paul McCartney performed the last show of the tour in London at the O2 Arena last year. After that, in February, he had performed for a three-night sold-out run of underplays at the Bowery Ballroom in NYC.
At the surprise performance in New York City, some of the tracks that McCartney performed were Letting Go, Let Me Roll It, Got to Get You Into My Life, My Valentine, Come on to Me, Maybe I’m Amazed, Now and Then, Let It Be, and Hey Jude. As per the New York Post, he addressed the audience at one point during the concert and said:
"I can't quite believe we're here, doing this. But we are here, doing this."
The Rolling Stone revealed that for the upcoming tour, the singer would be joined by his team that includes Paul "Wix" Wickens (keyboards), Brian Ray (bass, guitar), Rusty Anderson (guitar), Abe Laboriel Jr. (drums), Hot City Horns: Mike Davis (trumpet), Kenji Fenton (saxophone), and Paul Burton.
Several artists joined Paul McCartney during his Got Back Tour in the past
Several celebrities had made guest appearances during the 2022 North American leg of the Got Back Tour. According to reports by Billboard, many joined Paul McCartney on his last show in East Rutherford in June 2022, including artists such as Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi.
While performing at the Met Life Stadium at the time, Springsteen sang Glory Days and I Wanna Be Your Man. For the unversed, Springsteen and McCartney had collaborated several times in the past.
Meanwhile, Jon Bon Jovi got on the stage and sang "Happy Birthday," dedicating it to McCartney, who turned 80 that day. While wrapping up the 2024 Got Back Tour with the last show in London, Paul McCartney was joined by Ringo Starr and Ron Wood.
Starr reportedly performed on the hit tracks Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) and Helter Skelter.
As of now, no additional details, such as the general sale date for the upcoming tour, have been revealed. Any further information will be updated.