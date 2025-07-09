"Her tour so traumatic" — Netizens react to Olivia Rodrigo's guitarist revealing singer paid for therapy for her entire touring crew

Olivia Rodrigo's guitarist Daisy Spencer recently revealed that the singer paid for therapy for her entire crew during the Guts World Tour that concluded earlier this month. Spencer revealed the information while appearing on The Stage Left podcast for an episode that was uploaded on YouTube on June 29.

According to Spencer, the process was looked after by Rodrigo and her tour manager, Marty Hom. Spencer said during the interview:

"On the Guts World Tour, Olivia and our tour manager, Marty Hom, made accessible and free therapy for all of the touring personnel."

The guitarist continued that it was not something that she had witnessed before. She even described it as one of the "coolest" things to happen on a tour. This piece of information by Spencer garnered massive attention online. Netizens took to X to share their take on it. One user jokingly wrote on the platform:

"Damn her tour so traumatic she had to pay for their therapy."

Many X users continued to joke about Rodrigo getting her touring crew therapy.

"She dropping songs and healthcare like a legend," one user tweeted.

"I'm guessing they would rather just have a bonus," added a tweet.

"You can kinda tell they needed it," wrote a netizen.

Many netizens actually found this gesture impressive and praised the young singer.

"Most artists don't even check in on their crews during breaks, let alone cover their mental health expenses!" one user commented.

"Olivia's heart is as loud as her vocals," wrote another one.

"She's too iconic and caring of her crew!" exclaimed an X user.

Spencer added that when she got this opportunity, she grabbed it and used it to improve her mental health situation. According to her, this step by Olivia Rodrigo reignited the importance of therapy.

"One of the best things you can give to people is accessible free therapy"—said Daisy Spencer about Olivia Rodrigo

Daisy Spencer shared that she was really impressed by the step that Olivia Rodrigo took for her employees while on the world tour. Spencer added that free therapy was possibly the best thing that one could do for someone else, since therapy could be expensive at times. She said:

"Honestly, that was one of the coolest things that has ever happened on tour. Like, seriously, one of the best things you can give to people is accessible free therapy, because it can get kind of expensive."

The guitarist then explained how therapy had done wonders in her life. Somewhere during the interview, she revealed that it had been a long time since she lost touch with therapy. Olivia Rodrigo seemingly brought it back for her and also in a better way since this time it was free of cost. She further described therapy as being a "gift" to her.

"I feel like it is such a gift to be able to look within yourself and have someone else help you bring some stuff out of you that you might otherwise on your own not be able to get there..," Spencer continued.

Spencer seemed satisfied working with Rodrigo as she described the singer as "the dreamiest boss of all time." She then shared her experience with getting therapy. She stated that it helped her deal with and explore a lot of unspoken emotions from her childhood.

Olivia Rodrigo had previously opened up about the significance of therapy in her life

While Rodrigo ensured that her staff could get free access to therapy, she had previously spoken about its impact on her life. In an October 2021 appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, she revealed that therapy led her to discover a lot of things about herself.

The singer, who was then 18 years old, revealed that she started seeking therapy at only 16 and witnessed a massive change in her life. She even highlighted the fact that many people would often hesitate to seek therapy even if they felt they needed it.

Further in the conversation, Rodrigo stated:

"Sometimes people are like, 'Oh, you don't need that, you have so much, your life is so great, what are your problems?' I think that's definitely a thing that sometimes older people can do to younger people."

The singer has been quite open about how important it was to take care of one's mental health amid all the chaos. In June 2021, she told People that spending time alone or with close ones amid her busy schedule made life better for her.

For the unversed, Olivia Rodrigo's father, Chris Rodrigo, is a family therapist, according to reports by People. As far as the latest revelation by Spencer is concerned, the singer hasn't reacted to it as of writing.

