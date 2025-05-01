"She's clearly a junkie": Internet reacts to Lorde opening up about psychedelic therapy being a "cornerstone" to her well-being

Lorde got candid about how psychedelic therapy has helped her and recalled the first time she smoked w**d. In a Document Journal cover story with Martine, shared on Thursday, May 1, 2025, the pop star talked about how she creates a "sort of system" when she's not home to keep her "sanity intact." She also mentioned reading being a "huge" thing for her, as well as psychedelic therapy. She said:

"Psychedelic therapy, honestly, is a huge cornerstone to my well-being and practice and just keeps me alive to what's out there and what's possible."

She also mentioned feeling fortunate that she doesn't "have the genes of an addictive personality" before recalling the first time she smoked w**d when she was a teenager. Lorde credits that time for opening her eyes and seeing her brain for what it was. She further claimed:

"If I hadn't smoked w**d, I don't think I would be an artist."

Lorde's confession earned various reactions from netizens. One social media user called What Was That artist a junkie with how she talks about dr*gs a lot.

"She's clearly a junkie, every time we see her she's talking about doing molly and ketamine and sh*t," an X user commented.

Fan comment on Lorde's psychedelic therapy (Image via @NewsBarron/X)

Other netizens called out Lorde for the hypocrisy, adding that she should stop glorifying dr*g use.

"Not an addict but always on drugs what do u call that," a user on X said.

"'Thank god I don't have an addictive personality' - describes reliance on dr*g[s] to navigate everyday life. You can do dr*gs but don't take a moral stance to justify your addiction. This is just gross and immature," another X user said.

"Can white just go to [a] regular therapy and stop glorifying dr*gs," an X user added.

Meanwhile, other fans commended the Girl, so confusing singer for her self-awareness and vulnerability, with one fan saying that her being open about how psychedelics helped with her creativity was "so raw and real."

"Lorde talking about psychedelics and creativity is so raw and real. The way she credits weed for unlocking her artistic mind? That level of self-awareness is rare," a user on X commented.

"A vulnerable artist which is why all her albums are so relatable," another X user said.

Lorde is gearing up for the upcoming release of her new album, Virgin

Lorde ended April 2025 with a treat to her fans as she announced key details about her upcoming album on Wednesday, April 30. On her website, the pop star revealed the title and release date of what would be her fourth studio album. She's calling it Virgin, and it will be out by June 27, 2025.

The singer-songwriter also teased fans about what the upcoming project would be about. She said that it was "100% written in blood," and it will be co-produced by Jim E-Stack, who has previously produced tracks for Gracie Abrams and Bon Iver. She also named her collaborators in the album, which includes Grammy producer Dan Nigro, Fabian's Palladio, Devonté Hynes, Buddy Ross, and Andrew Aged.

While she stopped short of sharing the album's tracklist, Lorde promoted Virgin's first single, What Was That, on April 23 during a fan event at Washington Square Park in New York. She also shared the music video for the track, which includes stitched-0up videos of her and her fans at her pop-up appearance.

