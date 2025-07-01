"We Stan a charitable queen!" — Internet reacts as Sabrina Carpenter raises $1M for mental health initiatives, LGBTQ+ rights & more in under a year

Sabrina Carpenter has made history by raising over $1 million for charity in less than a year through her work with PLUS1. On June 30, the non-profit organization announced that her fund is the fastest-growing artist fund they've ever had.

Billboard reported that Sabrina Carpenter's funds are being used to fund the three causes, i.e., mental health initiatives, LGBTQIA+ causes, and animal welfare.

The Espresso songstress has partnered with various organizations such as PAPYRUS, Rainbow Railroad, JED Foundation, MusiCares, LGBTQ National Help Center, and Best Friends Animal Society to support the causes.

News of Carpenter’s charity milestone quickly went viral online, with many praising her on social media. One X user, @5HReVeluv, called her the “charitable queen” in a tweet.

"We Stan a charitable queen!"

"And gay men still have the audacity to comment on her body… thank you sabrina for always supporting our community," asserted another user.

"Sabrina Carpenter’s $1M impact in under a year — pop with purpose! Who’s matching this energy?" raved another user.

One user talked about the alleged "haters", commenting:

"B-but the haters said she's not an activist? What happened now??"

"She got bars, bops, and a big heart—triple threat," quipped another.

"This is the kind of iconic artist move that deserves way more praise!" wrote another.

Some other reactions on X are as follows:

"This is hilarious. She’s worth many millions and donates zero and makes her stupid fans donate money instead," a user opined.

"The way i never thought i could love her more," raved another.

"She knows she has an album to sell that is why she is doing this," commented a user.

In a statement (reported by Billboard), PLUS1's CEP and founder Marika Anthony-Shaw praised Sabrina Carpenter, commenting:

“Sabrina’s approach to philanthropy shows what’s possible when an artist truly commits to embedding impact across their work. Sabrina is setting a new standard, one where social impact becomes woven into an artist’s career to create meaningful, lasting change."

Sabrina Carpenter signed an open letter supporting LGBTQ+ suicide prevention at the beginning of Pride Month

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - Source: Getty

Sabrina Carpenter was one of the A-listers who signed an open letter to implore the government to keep federal funding active for LGBTQ+ suicide prevention measures. She was also joined by Pedro Pascal, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, Cara Delevingne, Daniel Radcliffe, and the like, as reported by Billboard.

The letter was a response to a leaked report from the United States Department of Health and Human Services budget. It allegedly claimed that the Trump administration was planning to shut down 988 LGBTQ+ suicide prevention services.

“We are heartbroken by the proposal to eliminate federal funding for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services — a move that will have devastating, life-threatening consequences for young people across the country,” read the open letter.

The letter continued:

“As artists, creators, and public figures, our platforms come with responsibility. And today, that responsibility is clear: We must speak out to protect the mental health and lives of LGBTQ+ youth. We will not stay silent.”

As per The Trevor Project, over 1.8 million Americans consider suicide every year. The letter demanded that Congress do "the right thing" and restore the bill in the 2026 budget. It concluded with a message that directly addressed people belonging to the LGBTQ+ community.

“To every LGBTQ+ young person reading this: You are not alone,” it concludes. “We see you. We value you. You have the right to feel safe, supported, and loved exactly as you are. You deserve access to life-saving services that honor your humanity. You may be hurting. You may be scared. You may feel like no one hears you — but we do. We will keep showing up and speaking out. We will not stop fighting for you," said the open letter.

In other news, Sabrina Carpenter's new album Man's Best Friend is set to release on August 29, 2025.

