"She's also friends with Taylor Swift"— Kjersti Flaa reacts as reports of Cara Delevingne unfollowing Blake Lively surface

The ongoing It Ends With Us legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has grabbed plenty of headlines. After American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift got publicly dragged into the feud, Cara Delevingne has reportedly unfollowed Blake Lively.

The Norwegian entertainment reporter Kjersti Flaa recently addressed shifts in Cara Delevingne's relationship with Blake Lively. On May 18, 2025, in the latest episode of her Flaawsome Talk YouTube series, she noted that Cara Delevingne has allegedly unfollowed A Simple Favor actress on Instagram. She highlighted a report by media personality Katie Paulson from “Without a Crystal Ball.”.

In the video, Flaa said:

“Cara Delevingne has unfollowed Blake Lively. She's also friends with Taylor Swift, and Cara Delevingne is a girl who doesn't take any BS. She's not the kind of person that you bully around.”

Kjersti Flaa claims Blake Lively is a friend no one wants to have “in their contact list”

In her video, Kjersti Flaa further discussed the ongoing legal dispute between Lively and Baldoni.

Referring to the recently surfaced claims about Delevingne unfollowing Lively, Flaa described her as “honest” and “open.”

“She's like what you see is what you get… I'm sure she doesn't want this BS. And just for celebrities to know that Blake Lively is capable of blackmailing other stars and reveal private information about them, that she's willing to go there. Who wants to have a friend like that in their contact list?”

Meanwhile, Blake Lively and her actor husband, Ryan Reynolds, were notably absent from American fashion model and TV personality Gigi Hadid’s 30th birthday celebration in New York City in April. Taylor Swift was reportedly a special guest among other A-listers, including Bradley Cooper, Anne Hathaway, Bella Hadid, Zöe Kravitz, and Emily Ratajkowski.

According to a report by Cosmopolitan, published on April 29, 2025, the Love Story singer's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has also allegedly unfollowed Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds. This came after reports emerged that Lively was threatening to leak Swift's intimate messages about her exes.

Where does Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's friendship stand now?

According to an exclusive report by Daily Mail published on May 18, 2025, the 35-year-old pop star has ended her long-standing friendship with the Gossip Girl actress. This happened after she allegedly threatened to release private text messages unless Taylor Swift publicly supported her in the ongoing legal drama with American actor-director Justin Baldoni.

According to ABC News reports, published on May 10, 2025, Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, in recent weeks has submitted several court appeals against Lively. These include a subpoena for Taylor Swift to appear as a witness, and a signed affidavit claiming that The Age of Adaline actress’ side pressured the singer to reveal personal messages.

According to Daily Mail, Lively has shared a close circle of A-list friends, including Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Sophie Turner, Florence Welch, Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Shawn Levy.

The legal feud began in December 2024 when Lively sued her co-star, Justin Baldoni, for s*xual harassment. After the It Ends With Us director filed his countersuit, a New York federal judge set a trial date for the harassment and defamation claims for March 9, 2026.

