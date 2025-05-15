Journalist Kjersti Flaa recently reacted to Justin Baldoni accusing Blake Lively of blackmailing Taylor Swift in order to gain her support. As per USA Today, on May 14, 2025, Bryan Freedman, Baldoni's attorney, filed a letter to Judge Lewis Liman, claiming that Lively coerced Swift into issuing a statement in support of her and threatened to leak her private messages if she didn't.

According to LADbible, in January 2024, Blake Lively made a list of 30 demands for co-star Justin Baldoni to follow while on the set of It Ends With Us. The demands highlighted inappropriate advances made by Baldoni and required him to refrain from doing so, such as no more discussing Baldoni's "pornography addiction".

In a video released on YouTube on May 15, 2025, Flaa remarked that she always had doubts about Swift's statement and initially suspected that it was written by Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds. She also compared Swift to Baldoni, remarking that Lively allegedly blackmailed Baldoni into signing her list of demands and that she was similarly blackmailing Swift.

She said:

"The audacity of Blake Lively... They [Lively's team] did exactly the same thing to Taylor Swift as they did to Justin Baldoni...they were blackmailing him the same way as they're now blackmailing Taylor Swift. I can't believe this is actually true, this is so crazy."

Justin Baldoni's claims of Blake Lively allegedly blackmailing Taylor Swift explored

According to a report by the AV Club, in a May 14 court filing, Justin Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, claimed that Blake Lively's attorney, Michael Gottlieb, had reached out to Taylor Swift's law firm, Venable LLP, and demanded that the pop star give a statement that would support Lively.

The letter contends that Gottlieb hinted at the release of private text messages between Swift and Lively if Swift did not comply. Freedman based the claim on an unnamed source "highly likely to have reliable information," but did not present any evidence.

The filing also hints that Swift's team has replied in writing to what they described as "inappropriate and apparently extortionate threats." Baldoni's attorneys are now trying to gain access to these messages, which they say could prove witness tampering.

As reported by AV Club, Gottlieb immediately denied the accusations, describing them as "categorically false" and "completely untethered from reality." He said:

“We unequivocally deny all of these so-called allegations, which are cowardly sourced to supposed anonymous sources, and completely untethered from reality. This is what we have come to expect from the Wayfarer parties’ lawyers, who appear to love nothing more than shooting first, without any evidence, and with no care for the people they are harming in the process.”

Lively's lawyers filed a motion to strike Freedman's letter as "baseless" and unsupported by sworn testimony or evidence. They also accused Baldoni's team of using Swift's fame to sensationalize the case rather than defend the allegations against him.

Taylor Swift's involvement in the Lively-Baldoni legal battle

As reported by Variety, on May 9, 2025, Taylor Swift was subpoenaed with regard to the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Swift's sources claimed that her involvement with It Ends With Us was tangential, with only her song, My Tears Ricochet, being used in the trailer for the film.

However, Baldoni, in his lawsuit, stated that Taylor Swift played a role in her support behind the scenes, and that Blake Lively used Swift to coerce Justin Baldoni into accepting her script rewrites.

Justin presented to the court text messages that were purportedly shared between him and Blake, with Lively seemingly referring to Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds as her "dragons". The alleged text read:

“If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for.”

The Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni trial is scheduled for March 2026.

