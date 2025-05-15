Perez Hilton explains why he feels Taylor Swift is the "reliable source" who shared information with Justin Baldoni's lawyer against Blake Lively

With Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s It Ends With Us saga taking unexpected turns, both parties have been dropping new bombshell claims against each other. In a new development, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Baldoni’s lawyers have claimed that the actress's legal team is threatening to release private text messages involving her A-list friend, Taylor Swift, if she doesn’t support her in the legal battle.

After the 41-year-old actor-director’s legal team accused Lively’s lawyers of trying to extort the Look What You Made Me Do singer, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton took to YouTube and shared his views on the ongoing It Ends With Us drama, claiming in the caption, “Taylor Swift Has Told Me All I Need To Know About The Blake Lively Allegations! Why They're True:”

In the video shared on May 15, 2025, Hilton explains that he thinks the pop star or her team could be the "reliable source" who has shared the alleged text message threatening information with Justin Baldoni's lawyer against the A Simple Favor actress.

“What if Taylor Swift was the source, not her directly, but her lawyer on behalf of her?”

Perez Hilton discusses the source behind the alleged Taylor Swift-Blake Lively message threat

On May 15, 2025, Perez Hilton shared a video on YouTube explaining the explosive letter that Justin Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, filed in court on Wednesday, alleging information he received from "a source who is highly likely to have reliable information." Hilton explained in the video:

"One Miss Lively requested that Taylor Swift delete their text messages and two Michael Gottlieb her attorney and the other defendants contacted a Venable attorney who represents Miss Swift and demanded that Miss Swift release a statement of support for Miss Lively intimating aka threatening that if Miss Swift refused to do so private text messages of a personal nature in Miss Lively’s possession would be released.”

The media personality called this alleged claim “witness tampering and evidence spoliation” and backed Bryan Freedman, confirming that he is also his attorney and that the lawyer would not make up these serious allegations. Perez Hilton also discussed how Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, unfollowed Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, on Instagram.

Perez claimed the alleged text-message threat to be true because if it were not, Taylor Swift would have already released a statement and denied it.

“She usually doesn't speak out unless it's important, and she's already released a statement denouncing the subpoena against her, but she's kept quiet in response to the allegations against her former friend.”

Meanwhile, Blake Lively’s side also released a counterstatement dismissing the allegations. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gottlieb said:

“This is what we have come to expect from the Wayfarer parties’ lawyers, who appear to love nothing more than shooting first, without any evidence, and with no care for the people they are harming in the process.”

Notably, both Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s sides have denounced the singer's involvement in the It Ends With Us saga. The American pop star was reportedly only involved in the movie to license her song My Tears Ricochet.

