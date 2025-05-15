What did Blake Lively say about Taylor Swift during IEWU promotions? Zack Peter claims singer will throw her friend "under the bus" to "save herself"

American actress Blake Lively is fighting a legal battle with her It Ends With Us writer-director Justin Baldoni. According to Cosmopolitan, TMZ recently revealed in a report that sources have confirmed that Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, has “subpoenaed Taylor as a witness” in the ongoing Lively-Baldoni legal battle. Lively dismissed the involvement of the Blank Space singer.

Although Taylor Swift’s involvement in It Ends With Us has been constantly denied, the leading lady of the film, Blake Lively, has thanked the Karma singer several times for being by her side during the film promotions.

As per Buzzfeed, speaking at a New York screening of the film, Blake Lively said:

“I mean, honestly, she was with me on this experience the whole time, all throughout it, so she really lived this with me. She’s a person who shows up for you, and I’m so grateful to have that love and support.”

American comedian Zack Peter, in an X video, has explored how Taylor can be "totally innocent," after Blake’s representative released a statement about the pop star being subpoenaed.

He also discussed in the video how Taylor Swift could end her friendship with the 37-year-old actress.

“I think Tay Tay is going to try to save herself. And the best way to save herself is to throw Blake under the bus.”

Zack Peter says Taylor has not been too happy with Blake Lively

The Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni It Ends With Us legal drama has taken huge turns in the last couple of months. Besides the two being involved, big names from the industry, including Taylor Swift, have also been mentioned.

On May 14, 2025, Comedian Zack Peter said in his video on X:

“The date that the subpoena was sent and the date that Travis Kelsey unfollowed Ryan Reynolds kind of seemed to be going hand in hand. I don't know. It seems like all Blake's dragons are officially ditching her. Taylor Swift is no exception.”

Detailing how the lawsuit and Baldoni’s subpoena for Taylor to attend the court might affect their friendship and make it bitter, Peter added that not only Taylor, but her beau, Travis Kelsey, doesn't want to be involved with Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

“So at this point, it's not looking too hot for her. Do we think that Taylor Swift will flip on Blake under oath in the courtroom?... Is this enough to save her friendship with Taylor Swift? This letter to the judge?”

Taylor Swift's involvement in It Ends With Us

After Taylor Swift received a subpoena from Baldoni, her representatives, according to Cosmopolitan, released a statement saying:

“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see ‘It Ends With Us’ until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024.”

According to the statement, Swift's only connection to the film was her permitting the use of the song, My Tears Ricochet.

There have also been reports that Justin Baldoni’s legal team has accused Lively’s attorney of threatening to release private texts between Lively and Swift if the pop star refuses to publicly support the actress.

Meanwhile, Blake Lively first sued Justin Baldoni in December 2024 and accused him of s*xual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign.

Baldoni denied the allegations and filed a countersuit alleging $400 million defamation and extortion against the actress and her husband, Reynolds.

