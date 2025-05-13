Is Justin Baldoni neurodivergent? Perez Hilton claims actor's mental health condition never "factored" in Blake Lively legal drama

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal drama has moved to the subpoena stage. According to Perez Hilton in a May 11 YouTube video, Blake’s legal team is now trying to subpoena details about Justin’s neurodivergent status. Perez questioned why this is coming up now, as it wasn’t mentioned in the original complaint.

"Since that interview[in which Baldoni disclosed his condition] in early December, not once have I recalled that his having ADHD was mentioned factored in any way. They didn't mention that in their complaint or amended complaint. It's not been a factor," Perez said.

On December 4, Justin Baldoni appeared on Elizabeth Day’s How to Fail. In this interview, he shared about his neurodivergent condition. He said that he was diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 40 and further talked about the challenges he faced during his childhood.

As reported by Perez Hilton, Justin Baldoni's legal team stated that the matter is not relevant, to which Lively's team responded in court:

"It is relevant to Mr. Baldoni's alleged conduct in influencing the public narrative regarding his conduct on the set of the film at her expense.....," Perez read the Blake's team statement.

He continued,

"Request number 60 seeks information regarding Mr. Baldoni's asserted neurodivergent conditions, which he admits he has communicated about in connection with Miss Lively's allegations and has relied on to explain his alleged s*xual harassment, retaliation, and other inappropriate behavior on this set of It Ends With Us."

More details on Blake Lively's lawyers seeking information on Justin Baldoni's neurodivergent condition

Perez also shared that Justin Baldoni's team maintained that it has no relevance to the case and also accused Lively’s lawyers of using a shady legal maneuver—filing a separate lawsuit under her company’s name, Vanzan, without proper notice to access private text messages. This covert case was filed months before the current lawsuit was registered.

Perez reported that Baldoni's team accused Lively's lawyers of secretly obtaining his medical info without proper notice and challenged them to justify its relevance in court.

"That Vanzan lawsuit was super shady. It was an unethical tactic used to obtain private communications via a subpoena, all while bypassing proper notice.....It was a legal move that many believe violates privacy, transparency, and undermines the legal system," Perez Hilton shared his view.

What does 'neurodivergent' mean, and what did Justin Baldoni reveal about his condition?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, neurodivergent is a non-medical term used to refer to people "whose brains develop or work differently for some reason." The people may or may not have any medical conditions; however, people with medical conditions like ASD, ADHD, dyspraxia, dyslexia, Down syndrome, etc., can also call themselves neurodivergent.

Justin Baldoni, in a May 4 podcast interview, revealed his ADHD diagnosis at the age of 40. The actor-director recalled the school day challenges as:

"I remember at a very young age, having to reread and reread and reread pages over again, because I would read and then I would forget what I read, and that continued over the course of my life.”

He also said how the diagnosis changed his mindset, and he has more "compassion" for himself now.

Lively and Baldoni's lawsuit is currently under subpoena, with a scheduled trial for March 2026.

