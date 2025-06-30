When did Olivia Rodrigo start dating Louis Partridge? Actor raves about singer's Glastonbury performance with Robert Smith

Olivia Rodrigo's boyfriend, Louis Partridge, has praised the Grammy winner's performance at the recently concluded Glastonbury Festival. The five-day carnival took place between June 25 and 29 at Pilton's Worthy Farm. Rodrigo was one of the headliners with Robert Smith as the guest performer.

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge first sparked dating rumors after cozy photos of the two in public went viral in October 2023. The artist made her first official appearance as a couple with Partridge during the Venice Film Festival last September.

On June 30, Partridge took to Instagram to post photos of Rodrigo performing onstage and practicing backstage. In the caption, he raved about the Grammy winner, writing:

"I hope you caught Olivia’s show last night. A truly special performance on such a huge scale. She worked her ass off for it and couldn’t be more deserving of all her success and for the great crowd that was watching. What a moment #glastonberry"

In the comment section, the Happier singer replied:

“glastonBERRY ilysm.”

During her closing set, Olivia Rodrigo quipped about how her boyfriend made fun of her American pronunciation of "Glastonbury."

“He would make fun of me for pronouncing things very American, like, ‘I’m headlining Glaston-berry!'” she said.

She further continued:

“I also really love English boys. I wrote this next song when I was falling for a boy from London, and as we got to know each other, we discovered all these cultural differences. I would tease him about eating a jacket potato with beans, while he would joke about my distinctly American pronunciation—like saying Glaston-berry. So, I turned all of our little inside jokes into a song.”

Rodrigo was one of the array of A-listers who performed at the star-studded Glastonbury stage. The lineup also includes stars like Noah Kahn, Gracie Abrams, Charli XCX, Doechii, Shaboozey, Lola Young, Noah Kahan, and many others.

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge's relationship timeline explored

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside (Image via Getty)

According to an article by Billboard, romance rumors between Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge began in October 2023, and photos of the two spending time together surfaced online. Rodrigo was seen wearing Halloween cat ears and hugging the Enola Holmes actor.

The rumors were rekindled 2 months later when Partridge was spotted with Rodrigo's best friends, Conan Gray and Maddie Hsu, during her performance at the 2023 Jingle Ball. She was also seen with the actor during her SNL performance the following day.

Louis Partridge opened up about his romance with Olivia Rodrigo in a March 2024 interview with British Vogue. The Enola Holmes star stressed the importance of privacy in a relationship, saying:

“Dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye. There’s enough going on between two people. You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head. I think she’s got it a lot worse than I have … She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her case.”

Partridge explained:

“If there’s a load of people nattering in a room about you, you can choose to put your ear to the door to hear what they say or not,” he added. “I think you’re probably better off not letting curiosity get the better of you.”

The couple made their first public appearance at the Venice International Film Festival in August 2024. Although they didn't pose on the red carpet, the couple attended the screening of Partridge's new series, Disclaimer. They were spotted at receptions in Hotel Excelsior and Palazzina Grassi.

Additionally, they have been spotted attending multiple concerts and events over the last 2 years. Partridge has also helped promote Rodrigo's tour on social media platforms.

