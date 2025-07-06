How long is BLACKPINK's 'Deadline' world tour concert? Complete setlist listed

BLACKPINK officially launched their 'Deadline' world tour on July 5, 2025. The tour opened with a powerful opening night at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. This concert marked their long-awaited return as a group, nearly three years after their last full album release. The entire show ran for around two hours and included 27 songs in total.
The setlist was a mix of the group’s old iconic songs, a brand-new unreleased track titled Jump, and the solo performances that the members have released over the past couple of years. The night moved through several acts, balancing visuals, choreography, and emotional fan moments.
The concert began with BLACKPINK’s hits such as Kill This Love, Pink Venom, and How You Like That. It also included their latest unreleased group single, Jump, performed for the first time live. On top of that, each member delivered their solo tracks. These songs they had released during their individual activities after the group’s hiatus in 2022.
Jisoo performed Earthquake and Your Love, Lisa brought Rockstar and New Woman, Jennie appeared with Mantra, Way Up, and Like Jennie, and Rosé performed 3AM, Toxic Till The End, and APT.
Complete setlist from day 1 of BLACKPINK's Deadline tour & schedule
The concert was divided into multiple acts, each introduced with visual interludes. The setlist created a flow between BLACKPINK’s group tracks and their newer individual projects. Here is the full breakdown of the opening night:
- Kill This Love
- Pink Venom
- How You Like That
- Playing With Fire
- Shut Down (Remix)
- Earthquake (Jisoo solo)
- Your Love (Jisoo solo)
- New Woman (Lisa solo)
- Rockstar (Lisa solo)
- Pretty Savage
- Don’t Know What To Do
- Whistle
- Stay
- Lovesick Girls
- Mantra (Jennie solo)
- Way Up (Jennie solo)
- Like Jennie (Jennie solo)
- 3AM (Rosé solo)
- Toxic Till The End (Rosé solo)
- APT (Rosé solo)
- Jump (new group song)
- Boombayah
- DDU-DU DDU-DU
- As If It’s Your Last
- Forever Young
- Jump (NEW)
- See You Later
This concert sets the tone for what fans can expect throughout the tour. It will be a blend of BLACKPINK’s earlier eras with the individuality they each built during their break.
Following the Goyang launch, BLACKPINK will take the tour to stadiums in North America, Europe, and Asia. Here is the full list of confirmed dates and venues:
- July 5–6: Goyang, South Korea at Goyang Stadium
- July 12–13: Los Angeles, USA at SoFi Stadium
- July 18: Chicago, USA at Soldier Field
- July 22–23: Toronto, Canada at Rogers Stadium
- July 26–27: New York, USA at Citi Field
- August 2–3: Paris, France at Stade de France
- August 6: Milan, Italy at Ippodromo SNAI La Maura
- August 9: Barcelona, Spain at Estadi Olímpic
- August 15–16: London, UK at Wembley Stadium
- October 18–19: Kaohsiung, Taiwan at National Stadium
- October 24–26: Bangkok, Thailand at Rajamangala National Stadium
- November 1–2: Jakarta, Indonesia at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium
- November 22–23: Bulacan, Philippines at Philippine Arena
- November 29–30: Singapore at National Stadium
- January 16–18, 2026: Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome
- January 24–25, 2026: Hong Kong at Kai Tak Stadium
The 'Deadline' tour marks a symbolic reunion for BLACKPINK as they perform after almost three years of group hiatus. Fans now await the official release of the new song.