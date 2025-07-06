How long is BLACKPINK's 'Deadline' world tour concert? Complete setlist listed

BLACKPINK officially launched their 'Deadline' world tour on July 5, 2025. The tour opened with a powerful opening night at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. This concert marked their long-awaited return as a group, nearly three years after their last full album release. The entire show ran for around two hours and included 27 songs in total.

Ad

The setlist was a mix of the group’s old iconic songs, a brand-new unreleased track titled Jump, and the solo performances that the members have released over the past couple of years. The night moved through several acts, balancing visuals, choreography, and emotional fan moments.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The concert began with BLACKPINK’s hits such as Kill This Love, Pink Venom, and How You Like That. It also included their latest unreleased group single, Jump, performed for the first time live. On top of that, each member delivered their solo tracks. These songs they had released during their individual activities after the group’s hiatus in 2022.

Jisoo performed Earthquake and Your Love, Lisa brought Rockstar and New Woman, Jennie appeared with Mantra, Way Up, and Like Jennie, and Rosé performed 3AM, Toxic Till The End, and APT.

Ad

Complete setlist from day 1 of BLACKPINK's Deadline tour & schedule

The concert was divided into multiple acts, each introduced with visual interludes. The setlist created a flow between BLACKPINK’s group tracks and their newer individual projects. Here is the full breakdown of the opening night:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kill This Love Pink Venom How You Like That Playing With Fire Shut Down (Remix) Earthquake (Jisoo solo) Your Love (Jisoo solo) New Woman (Lisa solo) Rockstar (Lisa solo) Pretty Savage Don’t Know What To Do Whistle Stay Lovesick Girls Mantra (Jennie solo) Way Up (Jennie solo) Like Jennie (Jennie solo) 3AM (Rosé solo) Toxic Till The End (Rosé solo) APT (Rosé solo) Jump (new group song) Boombayah DDU-DU DDU-DU As If It’s Your Last Forever Young Jump (NEW) See You Later

Ad

This concert sets the tone for what fans can expect throughout the tour. It will be a blend of BLACKPINK’s earlier eras with the individuality they each built during their break.

Following the Goyang launch, BLACKPINK will take the tour to stadiums in North America, Europe, and Asia. Here is the full list of confirmed dates and venues:

Expand Tweet

Ad

July 5–6 : Goyang, South Korea at Goyang Stadium

: Goyang, South Korea at Goyang Stadium July 12–13 : Los Angeles, USA at SoFi Stadium

: Los Angeles, USA at SoFi Stadium July 18 : Chicago, USA at Soldier Field

: Chicago, USA at Soldier Field July 22–23 : Toronto, Canada at Rogers Stadium

: Toronto, Canada at Rogers Stadium July 26–27 : New York, USA at Citi Field

: New York, USA at Citi Field August 2–3 : Paris, France at Stade de France

: Paris, France at Stade de France August 6 : Milan, Italy at Ippodromo SNAI La Maura

: Milan, Italy at Ippodromo SNAI La Maura August 9 : Barcelona, Spain at Estadi Olímpic

: Barcelona, Spain at Estadi Olímpic August 15–16 : London, UK at Wembley Stadium

: London, UK at Wembley Stadium October 18–19 : Kaohsiung, Taiwan at National Stadium

: Kaohsiung, Taiwan at National Stadium October 24–26 : Bangkok, Thailand at Rajamangala National Stadium

: Bangkok, Thailand at Rajamangala National Stadium November 1–2 : Jakarta, Indonesia at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium

: Jakarta, Indonesia at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium November 22–23 : Bulacan, Philippines at Philippine Arena

: Bulacan, Philippines at Philippine Arena November 29–30 : Singapore at National Stadium

: Singapore at National Stadium January 16–18, 2026 : Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome

: Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome January 24–25, 2026: Hong Kong at Kai Tak Stadium

Ad

The 'Deadline' tour marks a symbolic reunion for BLACKPINK as they perform after almost three years of group hiatus. Fans now await the official release of the new song.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More