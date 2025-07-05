“A literal cash grab”- Fans divided over BLACKPINK’s setlist and performance at day 1 of the DEADLINE tour  

On Saturday, July 5, 2025, BLACKPINK rolled out the first concert of their 2025 world tour, DEADLINE, which was held at the Goyang Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. Since there was no group album release before the start of the world tour, the setlist consisted of the group's previously released tracks, along with the members' solo songs.
Following the conclusion of their first concert, the internet had divided opinions on the same. On one hand, many fans and netizens were happy about the tour and the concert's setlist. They praised the members' coordination and performance despite the time they had spent apart due to their solo schedules. People also loved the mixture of the group's old iconic tracks with new and versatile solo releases that the members put forth.
On the other hand, some people were quite disappointed. They were unhappy with the minimal changes in the setlist from the group's last tour, Born Pink, and criticized the agency, YG Entertainment, for their alleged lack of effort in the tour.
Here are a few fan reactions on the same:
"So disappointed with YG. It's the same old songs since the In Your Area tour, wtf. A literal cash grab. Better to make them perform their solo songs at this point," a fan wrote on X.
"i wish i didn't buy tickets if i knew we'd only get the old songs with weird remix versions and no energy," said a fan on X.
"it's a shame they have cute outfits and are coordinated for once cus everything else a f**king mess or lackluster at best," added another fan.
"aside from the solos this is literally just a repeat of born pink…" commented a netizen.
Here are a few positive reviews on BLACKPINK's DEADLINE 2025 world tour's first concert:
"Everyone was waiting for them to be lacking. But they did really well, They even changed their old songs a little with their new solos and also the new song? Really a new better tour," stated a fan.
"the way blackpink gagging us even though they're performing their old songs i kennatt," added an X user.
"this is how you do a setlist. old hits, solo moments, new bangers! this tour is already iconic!" said a netizen.
"they really proved everyone wrong and came back stronger than ever," commented another X user.
BLACKPINK's 2025 DEADLINE world tour complete setlist: Iconic hits, solo songs, and more
Following the group's hiatus since the end of 2022 to concentrate on their solo careers, the BLACKPINK members reunited on July 5, 2025, for their world tour, DEADLINE. The first concert was conducted at the Goyang Stadium in Seoul, South Korea, and here's the complete setlist for their first day:
- Kill This Love
- Pink Venom
- How You Like That
- PLAYING WITH FIRE
- Shut Down
- Earthquake (JISOO solo)
- Your Love (JISOO solo)
- New Woman (LISA solo)
- Rockstar (LISA solo)
- Pretty Savage
- Don't Know What To Do
- WHISTLE
- STAY
- Lovesick Girls
- Mantra (JENNIE solo)
- with the IE (way up) (JENNIE solo)
- like JENNIE (JENNIE solo)
- 3am (ROSÉ solo)
- Toxic 'till the End (ROSÉ solo)
- APT. (ROSÉ solo)
- JUMP
- BOOMBAYAH
- DDU-DU DDU-DU
- As if It's Your Last
- Forever Young
On the other hand, the tour is expected to continue till January 2026, with the members scheduled to roll out concerts in New York, Paris, London, Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore, and more. Here's the complete list of dates and venues for BLACKPINK's DEADLINE 2025 world tour:
- July 5–6: Goyang, South Korea – Goyang Stadium
- July 12–13: Los Angeles, USA – SoFi Stadium
- July 18: Chicago, USA – Soldier Field
- July 22–23: Toronto, Canada – Rogers Stadium
- July 26–27: New York, USA – Citi Field
- August 2–3: Paris, France – Stade de France
- August 6: Milan, Italy – Ippodromo SNAI La Maura
- August 9: Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic
- August 15–16: London, UK – Wembley Stadium
- October 18–19: Kaohsiung, Taiwan – Kaohsiung National Stadium
- October 24–26: Bangkok, Thailand – Rajamangala National Stadium
- November 1–2: Jakarta, Indonesia – Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium
- November 22–23: Bulacan, Philippines – Philippine Arena
- November 29–30: Singapore – National Stadium
- January 16–18, 2026: Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome
- January 24–25, 2026: Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium
Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to seeing what the BLACKPINK members have in store for them with their upcoming concerts.