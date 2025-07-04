"They should disband"- Fans outraged as BLACKPINK's 'DEADLINE' tour soundcheck hints at recycled setlist with old songs

BLACKPINK is just days away from launching their "DEADLINE" world tour. On July 4, several clips allegedly captured during the group's soundcheck began circulating online. In the videos, members were heard rehearsing familiar hits such as As If It's Your Last and Forever Young. These were the same songs that were already part of their previous tours.
This unexpected preview quickly caused a stir. Many fans were hoping for new music and setlist changes. Instead, the choice to rehearse older tracks prompted disappointment. While BLACKPINK is set to release a new single during the opening shows in Goyang on July 5 and 6, many fans feel that one new track isn't enough to justify the tour.
Some questioned the value of a new tour when it appears to rely heavily on previously performed songs. An X user, @asteroid447269, wrote,
"they should disband if they have nothing new to give like wdym singing old songs which were released in 245BC in 2025?? i feel bad for the ones who paid for this."
Social media platforms were soon filled with reactions. Some even called for the group to disband if no real effort was being made to offer new performances. Some also pointed out that if a new album isn’t planned, the group could at least include older songs that haven’t been performed in past tours.
"I was hoping for a different setlist from born pink at least they should perform some of the songs they never did at the last tour like ice cream, love to hate me, the happiest girl, ready for love etc," a fan wrote.
"At this point, they Just making money off their fans pocket. And this fandom still wants to have the bare minimum, There's always idiom that's says you deserve what you tolerate," an X user commented.
"No wonder they only need to do rehersal in such short time, they could do theese songs in their sleep," a netizen added.
"Should have just continued with the solo careers," another one said.
The backlash follows previous concerns about the tour's rollout. These included complaints over a new BLACKPINK lightstick announcement and lack of album updates.
"honestly bruh, if i were them, i'd be embarrassed to do this. nearly 3 years of hiatus and a sold out tour just to perform old songs again? nahhh," an X user wrote.
"I'mma be so honest- they should've waited for their actual comeback/album to drop before announcing a new tour. This seems so forced just to perform only 1 new song," a fan mentioned.
"Imagine how tired we are @BLACKPINK Why don't y'all perform the unsung songs like icecream, love to hate me...that's the least y'all can do but nah y'all keep disappointing us," another one added.
BLACKPINK's comeback and tour plans: New song, familiar tracks, & more
BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE tour officially begins on July 5 and 6 in Goyang, South Korea. It will mark their first group concert in nearly three years since “Born Pink.” According to YG Entertainment, a new track titled will debut at the opening concerts. This single is the group’s first new song in over two years.
BLACKPINK has not confirmed any full album plans or teaser schedules as of now. Though they reportedly filmed a new music video in June with an international director, there are no details on its release.
The tour’s trailer, released earlier, had raised hopes with its cinematic visuals. However, the lack of clear musical previews or setlist announcements has only added to the frustration.
Despite this, BLACKPINK is moving forward with a major all-stadium world tour, covering 16 cities and 31 performances.
Here is a full list of BLACKPINK DEADLINE tour dates:
- July 5–6: Goyang, South Korea
- July 12–13: Los Angeles, USA
- July 18: Chicago, USA
- July 22–23: Toronto, Canada
- July 26–28: New York, USA
- August 2–3: Paris, France
- August 6: Milan, Italy
- August 9–10: Barcelona, Spain
- August 15–16: London, UK
- October 18–19: Kaohsiung, Taiwan
- October 24–26: Bangkok, Thailand
- November 1–2: Jakarta, Indonesia
- November 22–23: Manila, Philippines
- November 29–30: Singapore
- January 16–18: Tokyo, Japan
- January 24–25: Hong Kong
The first show of the tour will take place in Goyang, South Korea on July 5.