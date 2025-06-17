"Announcing everything but that album" — Fans divided as BLACKPINK announces merchandise for upcoming DEADLINE tour

On June 17, 2025, BLACKPINK announced the merchandise line-up for their upcoming world tour, DEADLINE, prompting mixed reactions online. The products that could be purchased by fans have been listed below:
- 2 Shirts in two different colors
- 2 T-shirts in two different colors
- Cropped T-shirts in two different colors
- Face Towel in two colors
- Cap
- Scarf
- Clear Bag in two different colors
- Multi Flat Cast in two different colors
- Key Ring in two different colors
The announcement of BLACKPINK's world tour merchandise garnered varied opinions. While some showcased enthusiasm to purchase the new products as soon as possible, the other faction complained about not getting any detailed information about the album. One X user tweeted:
"Announcing everything but that album they do NOT like their fans."
Some fans noted that nearly six months into 2025, there has still been no update about a forthcoming album from BLACKPINK.
"Ya’ll, I bet the new BLACKPINK album is just unreleased songs from years ago and demos. That’s why it didn’t take long to make.The tour starts in less than 3 weeks and we don’t have a teaser or nothing. Just merch teasers. We’re absolutely cooked," one fan reacted.
"They'd rather milk blink's wallets than provide them with actual music. We are already in the middle of june and still no news or date on the comeback," another fan shared.
"Notice how they are doing everything but giving their fans a new album or rehearsing for that tour. It is just a money grab for them," an X user commented.
Meanwhile, others expressed support for the group and stated that they were ready to purchase every product from the merchandise.
"BLACKPINK just announced new tour merch Get ready to shop your faves," a fan reacted.
"we're getting a plastic bag yall," another user shared.
"Buying everything rn," one fan mentioned.
More details regarding BLACKPINK's DEADLINE world tour
BLACKPINK is set to embark on its third world tour, beginning on July 5, 2025, at the Goyang Stadium in Goyang, South Korea. The tour would conclude on January 25, 2026, at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong.
The venue details for the scheduled concert have been provided below:
- July 12-13, 2025: Inglewood, United States, SoFi Stadium
- July 18, 2025: Chicago, Soldier Field
- July 22-23, 2025: Toronto, Canada, Rogers Stadium
- July 26-27: New York City, United States, Citi Field
- August 2-3, 2025: Paris, France, Stade de France
- August 6, 2025: Milan, Italy, Ippodromo Snai La Maura
- August 9, 2025: Barcelona, Spain, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys
- August 15-16, 2025: London, England, Wembley Stadium
- January 16-18, 2026: Tokyo, Japan
- January 24-25, 2026, Hong Kong, China
In recent updates, the group's members are currently focused on individual activities.