"Announcing everything but that album" — Fans divided as BLACKPINK announces merchandise for upcoming DEADLINE tour

On June 17, 2025, BLACKPINK announced the merchandise line-up for their upcoming world tour, DEADLINE, prompting mixed reactions online. The products that could be purchased by fans have been listed below:

Ad

2 Shirts in two different colors

2 T-shirts in two different colors

2 T-shirts in two different colors

Cropped T-shirts in two different colors

Face Towel in two colors

Cap

Scarf

Clear Bag in two different colors

Multi Flat Cast in two different colors

Key Ring in two different colors

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The announcement of BLACKPINK's world tour merchandise garnered varied opinions. While some showcased enthusiasm to purchase the new products as soon as possible, the other faction complained about not getting any detailed information about the album. One X user tweeted:

"Announcing everything but that album they do NOT like their fans."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans noted that nearly six months into 2025, there has still been no update about a forthcoming album from BLACKPINK.

"Ya’ll, I bet the new BLACKPINK album is just unreleased songs from years ago and demos. That’s why it didn’t take long to make.The tour starts in less than 3 weeks and we don’t have a teaser or nothing. Just merch teasers. We’re absolutely cooked," one fan reacted.

Ad

"They'd rather milk blink's wallets than provide them with actual music. We are already in the middle of june and still no news or date on the comeback," another fan shared.

"Notice how they are doing everything but giving their fans a new album or rehearsing for that tour. It is just a money grab for them," an X user commented.

Ad

Meanwhile, others expressed support for the group and stated that they were ready to purchase every product from the merchandise.

"BLACKPINK just announced new tour merch Get ready to shop your faves," a fan reacted.

"we're getting a plastic bag yall," another user shared.

"Buying everything rn," one fan mentioned.

More details regarding BLACKPINK's DEADLINE world tour

Ad

BLACKPINK is set to embark on its third world tour, beginning on July 5, 2025, at the Goyang Stadium in Goyang, South Korea. The tour would conclude on January 25, 2026, at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong.

The venue details for the scheduled concert have been provided below:

July 12-13, 2025: Inglewood, United States, SoFi Stadium

July 18, 2025: Chicago, Soldier Field

July 22-23, 2025: Toronto, Canada, Rogers Stadium

July 26-27: New York City, United States, Citi Field

August 2-3, 2025: Paris, France, Stade de France

August 6, 2025: Milan, Italy, Ippodromo Snai La Maura

August 9, 2025: Barcelona, Spain, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

August 15-16, 2025: London, England, Wembley Stadium

January 16-18, 2026: Tokyo, Japan

January 24-25, 2026, Hong Kong, China

Ad

In recent updates, the group's members are currently focused on individual activities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More