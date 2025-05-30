“That would be incredible"- BLACKPINK's Rosé shares her thoughts on potentially winning a Grammy for her latest album

On May 29, 2025, in an exclusive interview with Dazed Magazine, BLACKPINK's Rosé was asked if she hoped to win a Grammy for her latest album, Rosie. She replied that winning a Grammy would be a dream come true, but she's most focused on making music that feels true to herself and connects with her fans.

"That would be incredible. But I think if it means more to my community, it would be special. That's the first thing that I want, and whatever awards or celebration comes after it, that would feel extra-rewarding," she said.

For those unversed, the artist released the full-length studio album Rosie on December 6, 2024, through The Black Label and Atlantic Records. It featured 13 tracks, including Number One Girl, 3 AM, Two Years, Toxic Till The End, Drinks or Coffee, Apt. (with Bruno Mars), Gameboy, Stay a Little Longer, Not The Same, Call It The End, Too Bad For Us, Dance All Night, and Vampirehollie.

BLACKPINK's Rosé stated she it was hard to detach her life from work

During the interview with the Magazine, BLACKPINK's Rosé confessed that lately, it was hard for her to detach her life from her work. She decided to stop feeling apologetic about the lack of work-life balance. Initially, she felt guilty about working even at home. However, as time passed, she started loving the process of working until she slept. She said,

"Lately, it's been hard to what's that word in English?- detach myself and my life from the work. I have always felt guilty for bringing work home, but if you work until you sleep, I think that's great. That means you love it. Even when I'm not working, my brain is."

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's Rosé declined to answer any questions related to the group's activities. She mentioned,

"Sorry. I don't think I should be the spokesperson as one-quarter of the group. Album? More tour dates? I'm afraid I can't tell you."

In recent news, BLACKPINK's Rosé withdrew herself from the Korea Music Copyright Association. It was the first departure made by a K-pop soloist from the association in the last twenty-two years. She terminated her contract with the organization on January 31, 2025. The artist released Messy on May 8, 2025, through Atlantic Records and Apple Video Programming.

BLACKPINK's Rosé will be featured on F1 the Album. For those unversed, it is the soundtrack album for the 2025 sports and action movie F1. It has been helmed by director Joseph Kosinski. It will be released through Atlantic Records and Apple Video Programming on June 27, 2025.

