"The global artist that you are"- Fans cheer as BLACKPINK's Jennie and T.O.P feature on Netflix's latest promotional video for K-Content 

On June 2, 2025, local time BLACKPINK's Jennie and T.O.P were featured on Netflix's promotional video for K-content, leaving the fandom excited. In the clip, the Korean singer had a conversation with Martha Stewart, during which he expressed his admiration for her.

He noticed she was a fan of K-drama and K-pop, based on the items in her room. She was listening to BLACKPINK's Jennie's Like JENNIE and had a poster from Extraordinary Attorney Woo. T.O.P commented that she seemed very into K-pop and said he had seen this before. He assured her she would be fine and then left the room.

Subsequently, the scene where BLACKPINK's Jennie's Like JENNIE was playing as the background music and T.O.P's appearance went viral on the internet. The fans were glad to see their worldwide impact on the increasing consumption of Korean content.

Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"Another one. Jennie, the global artist that you are."

The internet users expressed pride in T.O.P being the face of promoting Korean content. They mentioned he deserved recognition and worldwide fame.

"Isn’t it ironic & bittersweet that T.O.P who faced years of criticism & censorship in his own country is now standing on the global stage, promoting Korean content to the world? A man once sidelined by the very industry he helped elevate is now one of its most visible ambassadors,"- a fan reacted.

"Not only that, but he’s literally an icon for kids in the US. I have so many students with Thanos wallpapers on their iPads. They quote his lines all the time, and one student even painted his nails like the character. Korea needs to stop treating weed users like war criminals,"- a fan shared.

"do you know how big this is? a man, who was shunned by his country for almost a decade, constantly damned and ridiculed that even when he did come back he was still being censored by all of k-media, is now the face of promoting korean content on netflix to the world,"- a fan commented.

Netizens mentioned Like JENNIE was undoubtedly the anthem of South Korea. They expressed pride in BLACKPINK's Jennie's worldwide impact.

"Like Jennie being the anthem of Korea,"- a user reacted.

"“you dont have to speak it to love it” and Like Jennie playing at exact time.. reminds me of its Korean rap part and I think this is so fckn hot.. so fckn smart,"- a user shared.

"Are you hearing what I'm hearing? "like JENNIE", the hit that you are,"- a user commented.

More about T.O.P and BLACKPINK's Jennie's recent activities

T.O.P was recently featured in season 2 of Squid Game as one of the leading characters. He played the role of Thanos and received worldwide praise from the audience. It was his comeback after many years. The series was helmed by director and screenwriter Hwang Dong-hyuk.

It was released on December 26, 2024. The show included a star-studded cast line-up, including Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-joon, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-wook, Yang Dong-guen, Lee Seo-hwan, and others.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's Jennie released her solo debut studio album, Ruby, on March 7, 2025, through Odd Atelier and Columbia Records. It marked the artist's first release following the departure from YG Entertainment as a soloist.

It featured fifteen tracks, including Like JENNIE, Intro: Jane (with FKJ), Start a War, Handlebars (featuring Dua Lipa), With the IE (Way Up), ExtraL (featuring Doechii), Mantra, Love Hangover (featuring Dominic Fike), Zen, Damn Right (featuring Childish Gambino and Kali Uchis), F.T.S, Filter, Seoul City, Starlight, and Twin.

In recent news, Jennie emerged as the first Korean soloist to achieve an accolade Global Force Award at the 2025 Billboard Women in MMusic Awards. She made her debut performance at the music and arts festival Coachella on April 13 and 20, 2025. She delivered an electrifying performance from her solo debut album, Ruby.

Meanwhile, T.O.P is currently occupied with the promotional activities of the much-anticipated drama Squid Game 3. It will be released on June 27, 2025, and will be available to stream on Netflix.

