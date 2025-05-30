5 upcoming K-dramas to watch in June 2025: Squid Game 3, Mercy for None, and more

June 2025 is set to be filled with new K-dramas spanning various genres, including crime, thriller, school comedy, romance, dystopian themes, and more cinematic elements. With the global popularity of K-dramas continuing to rise, the South Korean entertainment industry keeps introducing a promising lineup of shows that captivate viewers through compelling storylines, slice-of-life elements, tear-jerking acting of actors, and more.
Here's the list of five Korean dramas that viewers can add to their June watchlist:
- Mercy for None
- First Night With The Duke
- Our Movie
- Salon De Holmes
- Squid Game 3
1) Mercy for None
Release date: June 6, 2025
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: So Ji-sub, Huh Joon-ho, Ahn Kil-kang, Lee Bum-soo, Gong Myung, Choo Young-woo
The action and mystery K-drama Mercy for None is adapted from the webtoon Plaza Wars, authored by Oh Se-hyung and illustrated by Kim Hyun-tae.
It follows the story of two brothers, Nam Gi-jun and Nam Gi-seok, who join two different gangs—Bongsan and Joowon. To protect his brother, Gi-jun decides to leave the underworld and starts living a quiet life. He runs a small drink supply business. However, his ordinary life gets disrupted when he hears of the unprecedented death of Gi-seok.
He decides to return to the underworld to find the cause of his brother's death.
2) First Night With The Duke
Release date: June 11, 2025
Where to watch: Rakuten Viki
Cast: Seo-hyun, Ok Taec-yeon, Kwon Han-sol, Seo Bum-june, and Ji Hye-won
The drama The First Night With The Duke follows the story of a university student, K, who discovers herself in her favorite romance novel. She assumes the identity of the extra character, Cha Seon-chaek, and spends one night with a lead male character, Lee-beon.
According to the original plot, Cha Seok-chaek is supposed to be in love with Cho Eun-ae. However, Seon-chaek's unexpected presence begins to alter the course of the storyline.
3) Our Movie
Release date: June 13, 2025
Where to watch: SBS
Cast: Namkoong Min, Jeon Yeo-been, Seo Hyeon-woo, Lee Seol, Seo I Seo, Jang Jae-ho
The romance and slice-of-life Korean drama Our Movie follows the story of a successful movie director, Lee Je-ha, and an aspiring actress, Lee Da-eum. After a five-year hiatus, Je-ha decides to direct his second movie, a romance centered on two leads with limited time to live. Meanwhile, Da-eum is suffering from a rare disease that has no cure.
As they begin working on the movie together, the two gradually find comfort and solace in each other.
4) Salon De Holmes
Release date: June 16, 2025
Where to watch: ENA
Cast: Lee Si-young, Jung Young-joo, Kim Da-som, Nam Gi-ae, Oh Dae-hwan
The action and mystery K-drama Salon De Holmes revolves around the story of four housewives who are exhausted by the monotony of daily life. They have killed their own dreams to look after the family. Subsequently, they start solving cases by listening to the stories of victims and discovering evidence needed for it.
5) Squid Game 3
Release date: June 27, 2025
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, and others
The thriller K-drama Squid Game 3 follows the aftermath of Gi-hun, aka player 456's failed rebellion. With the remaining forces, he will have to make grave decisions for which every player has to face consequences. Meanwhile, In-ho takes back his role as a Frontman and welcomes the VIPs behind the game. At the same time, Gi-hun continues his search for his brother and the mysterious island.
Other K-dramas releasing in June 2025 include I Am A Running Mate, Hunter with a Scalpel, and Head Over Heels.