5 upcoming K-dramas to watch in June 2025: Squid Game 3, Mercy for None, and more

June 2025 is set to be filled with new K-dramas spanning various genres, including crime, thriller, school comedy, romance, dystopian themes, and more cinematic elements. With the global popularity of K-dramas continuing to rise, the South Korean entertainment industry keeps introducing a promising lineup of shows that captivate viewers through compelling storylines, slice-of-life elements, tear-jerking acting of actors, and more.

Ad

Here's the list of five Korean dramas that viewers can add to their June watchlist:

Mercy for None

First Night With The Duke

Our Movie

Salon De Holmes

Squid Game 3

Featuring Mercy for None cast (Image via Instagram/@netflixkr)

A glimpse at Netflix's darkest show RIGHT HERE

Mercy for None, Squid Game 3, and other K-dramas to watch in June 2025

1) Mercy for None

Ad

Trending

The poster of Mercy for None (Image via Instagram/@netflixkr)

Release date: June 6, 2025

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: So Ji-sub, Huh Joon-ho, Ahn Kil-kang, Lee Bum-soo, Gong Myung, Choo Young-woo

The action and mystery K-drama Mercy for None is adapted from the webtoon Plaza Wars, authored by Oh Se-hyung and illustrated by Kim Hyun-tae.

It follows the story of two brothers, Nam Gi-jun and Nam Gi-seok, who join two different gangs—Bongsan and Joowon. To protect his brother, Gi-jun decides to leave the underworld and starts living a quiet life. He runs a small drink supply business. However, his ordinary life gets disrupted when he hears of the unprecedented death of Gi-seok.

Ad

He decides to return to the underworld to find the cause of his brother's death.

2) First Night With The Duke

Featuring The First Night With The Duke cast (Image via Instagram/@kbsdrama)

Release date: June 11, 2025

Ad

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Cast: Seo-hyun, Ok Taec-yeon, Kwon Han-sol, Seo Bum-june, and Ji Hye-won

The drama The First Night With The Duke follows the story of a university student, K, who discovers herself in her favorite romance novel. She assumes the identity of the extra character, Cha Seon-chaek, and spends one night with a lead male character, Lee-beon.

According to the original plot, Cha Seok-chaek is supposed to be in love with Cho Eun-ae. However, Seon-chaek's unexpected presence begins to alter the course of the storyline.

Ad

3) Our Movie

The cast of Our Movie (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

Release date: June 13, 2025

Ad

Where to watch: SBS

Cast: Namkoong Min, Jeon Yeo-been, Seo Hyeon-woo, Lee Seol, Seo I Seo, Jang Jae-ho

The romance and slice-of-life Korean drama Our Movie follows the story of a successful movie director, Lee Je-ha, and an aspiring actress, Lee Da-eum. After a five-year hiatus, Je-ha decides to direct his second movie, a romance centered on two leads with limited time to live. Meanwhile, Da-eum is suffering from a rare disease that has no cure.

Ad

As they begin working on the movie together, the two gradually find comfort and solace in each other.

4) Salon De Holmes

Salon De Holmes poster (Image via Instagram/@ena.channel)

Release date: June 16, 2025

Ad

Where to watch: ENA

Cast: Lee Si-young, Jung Young-joo, Kim Da-som, Nam Gi-ae, Oh Dae-hwan

The action and mystery K-drama Salon De Holmes revolves around the story of four housewives who are exhausted by the monotony of daily life. They have killed their own dreams to look after the family. Subsequently, they start solving cases by listening to the stories of victims and discovering evidence needed for it.

5) Squid Game 3

A still from Squid Game (Image via Instagram/@from__jjlee)

Release date: June 27, 2025

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, and others

The thriller K-drama Squid Game 3 follows the aftermath of Gi-hun, aka player 456's failed rebellion. With the remaining forces, he will have to make grave decisions for which every player has to face consequences. Meanwhile, In-ho takes back his role as a Frontman and welcomes the VIPs behind the game. At the same time, Gi-hun continues his search for his brother and the mysterious island.

Ad

Other K-dramas releasing in June 2025 include I Am A Running Mate, Hunter with a Scalpel, and Head Over Heels.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More