"I'll check it out"- Fans react as KBS releases first look for 'The First Night With The Duke'

KBS Drama Awards 2024 released the first look for the much-anticipated historical and romance drama titled The First Night With The Duke, featuring 2 PM's Ok Taecyeon and Girls Generations' Seohyun.

The short clip showcased how an ordinary young student from modern South Korea finds herself in a historical novel.

She became a minor character, Cha Sun-chaek, and subsequently embarked on her journey to bringing the male and female protagonists together, including Lee-beon and Jo Eun-ae.

It is to be noted that it was her favorite novel, and she knew every trivial detail about it.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The preview showcased the determined Cha Sun-chaek stalking Lee-beon with binoculars. The scene transitioned to the latter saving her from falling into a pond. They further shared a kiss.

Subsequently, Lee-beon went on stalking her with binoculars when she was enjoying with her friend. They also shared a few comedy scenes.

Soon, the clip circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not contain their excitement, and an X user tweeted:

"Well… what can we do it’s just so hard to adapt this into orig regency era plot but it’s #Seohyun and #OkTaecYeon being hilarious in Joseon times so I’ll check it out."

Expand Tweet

The fandom stated that they had read the webtoon from which the upcoming drama The First Night With The Duke was adopted. They could not wait to see the K-drama interpretation.

"WAAAAAAAAA.. grew up to watched Caby song mv, and now they played historical drama,"- a fan reacted.

"SoshiPM will always be the superior partners! Taeyeon - Wooyoung (Win Win Variety) Yoona - Junho (King the Land) Seohyun - Taecyeon (The First Night with Duke),"- a fan shared.

"I read the webtoon, they were hilarious, especially the FL. Can't wait for Kdrama interpretation,"- a fan commented.

Many fans expressed their elation about the pairing.

"soshipiem stan won so bad it’s never ending pairing between them,"- a user reacted.

"'ve been gone for so long on twitter. JFKEKFKDK I have never imagined Seohyun and Taecyeon as a pair on screen. Omfg,"- a user shared.

"AHHH i cant wait! It looks really fun,"- a user mentioned.

More about The First Night With The Duke

The First Night With The Duke was adapted from the novel of the same name, authored by Hwang Do Tol.

It features a star-studded cast, including Seohyun, Ok Taecyeon, Seo Bum-june, Kwon Han-sol, and Ji Hye-won. Seohyun and Ok Taecyeon will play the role of Cha Seon-chaek and Gyeongseong-gun, respectively.

Subsequently, Kwon Han-sol, Seo Bum-june, and Ji Hye-won will play the characters of Jo Eun-ae, Jung Soo-gyeom, and Do Hwa-seon. It was helmed by the director Lee Woong-hee and penned by screenwriter Jeon Seon-young.

The First Night With The Duke is slated to premiere on KBS2 in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback