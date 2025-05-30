5 K-dramas that deserve a season 2: Hotel Del Luna, Vincenzo, and more

K-dramas or Korean Dramas have been taking the global audience with their captivating storytelling, onscreen chemistry between actors, friendship, thriller, dialogue-delivery, direction, heartwrenching quotes, and cliffhanger endings.

With more and more people tuning in to watch the shows produced by the South Korean entertainment industry, some dramas left a lasting impact on the audience due to their open and abrupt endings.

Several smash-hit K-dramas such as Vincenzo, Hotel Del Luna, Move to Heaven, Memories of the Alhambra, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, and others concluded with a cliffhanger ending, leaving the fandom devastated. There have been demands by the audience from time to time for the second season of the aforementioned shows.

Note: The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Move to Heaven, Hotel Del Luna, Vincenzo, and other K-dramas that need a second season

1) Move to Heaven

Featuring Move To Heaven poster (Image via Netflix Website)

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Lee Je-hoon, Tang Jun-sang, Hong Seung-hee

Move to Heaven revolves around an autistic twenty-year-old individual Han Geu-roo, who works with his father as a trauma cleaner under the business, Move to Heaven. The company works to clean, collect, and arrange items left by the people who died alone. They deliver the deceased's belongings to their loved ones. After Geu-roo's father dies, his uncle Cho Sang-gu is given the responsibility to look after him.

2) Hotel Del Luna

Featuring Hotel Del Luna cast (Image via Netflix Website)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, WeTV, Rakuten Viki, iQIYI, and Prime Video

Cast: IU, Yeo Jin-goo, Shin Jung-keun, Bae Hae-seon, and others

The fantasy and romance K-drama follows the story of the immortal Jang Man-wol, who manages a hotel in the heart of Seoul. The place welcomes the spirits of people who died tragically. Jang Man-wol has been cursed to live until she finally lets go of her hatred and finds love. Subsequently, she hires a former hotel assistant manager, Goo Chang-sung, who starts managing the business of the place due to a promise the latter's father made to her.

3) Vincenzo

Featuring Song Joong-ki as Vincenzo Cassano (Image via @hi_songjoongki/Instagram)

Where to watch: Netflix and TVING

Cast: Song Joong-ki, Jeon Yeo-been, Ok Taec-yeon

The drama follows the story of Vincenzo Cassano, an employee under the Mafia Family as their consigliere in Italy. Due to an unexpected incident, he has to return to South Korea, where he gets involved with Hong Cha-young. Cha-young is an ambitious lawyer who will do anything to win a case. The duo gets entangled in each other's lives over a series of cases and incidents.

4) Memories of the Alhambra

Memories of the Alhambra (Image via Netflix Website)

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Hyun Bin, Park Shin-hye, Park Hoon, Lee Seung-hoon

The fantasy K-drama Memories of the Alhambra follows the story of a competitive CEO and video game developer, Yoo Jin-u, and a hostel owner, Jung Hui-ju. The former embarks on a journey to Granda, Spain, in search of the inventor of a sophisticated augmented-reality game. He encounters the sister of game owner Hui-ju and develops feelings for her.

5) Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Moon Lovers cast (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: SBS Video, Wavve, and Rakuten Viki

Cast: Lee Joon-gi, IU, Kang Ha-neul

The fantasy and romance K-drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo follows the story of Go Ha-jin, who time-travels to the era of the Goryeo Dynasty while saving a child from drowning in the water. She gains consciousness in the body of 16-year-old Hae-soo and soon gets involved in the conflicts of the palace. She finds herself falling in love with the fourth, Prince Wang So, who is socially ostracized due to a mark on his face.

The other K-dramas that need season 2 include Juvenile Justice, Crash Landing on You, and others.

