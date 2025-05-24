"Beauty of South Korea"- Fans swoon over IU's Vogue Korea cover in collaboration with J.ESTINA 

On May 23, 2025, the media outlet Vogue Korea released the latest pictorial featuring IU in collaboration with the jewelry brand J.ESTINA, showcasing its UNIS Collection. The collection's photoshoot was themed 'URBAN Chill' and emphasized the female artist's presence and sophisticated personality.

According to the media outlet K-en News, the UNIS collection, an abbreviation for UNIVERSAL, conveys the brand's message: "For All of Us." The genderless accessories consist of simple, minimalist, and modern designs. These are suitable for wearing on a daily basis, with plenty of selection for couples and pieces designed for summer.

In the photoshoot, IU donned a rope chain bracelet, two-tone earrings, a cut-off bold series bangle, ring, necklace, and more. Subsequently, the female artist's latest pictorial featuring accessories from J.ESTINA went viral among fans. They could not stop swooning over her pictorial, fashion statement, and style. One X user tweeted:

"Beauty of South Korea indeed, uri IU is a fashion queen."

One fan described her as embodying a complete "boss" and "chaebol mode." Some also mentioned that she looked even better than the jewelry itself.

"Boss IU in full elegant chaebol mode. Nothing says power like her cold gaze and UNIS jewels sparkling with class. She doesn’t wear the jewels — the jewels wear her," a fan reacted.

"The jewelry looks great but she looks even better," another fan shared.

"This diva is slaying in every field. I stan only one artist and a multi-talented at that," another fan commented.

The internet users added that she looked beautiful, noting her "insane face card," and style, and referred to her as perfection.

"Aaackkkk We allllll dieeeeeeee dying for her," a user reacted.

"She looks so beautiful, gorgeous!!! Jestina should be glad to have iu represent their jewellery collection," a user shared.

"The insane face card, the eyes, the style,,,,when the perfection has a face," another user mentioned.

Recent activities of IU

The female actress recently starred as the leading protagonist in the romance and period drama When Life Gives You Tangerines. The series was penned by screenwriter Lim Sang-choon. In the series, she acted alongside actor Park Bo-gum. The show was well-received both domestically and internationally, and they were both nominated at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards.

In April 2025, she was named the most-streamed Korean artist by NetEase Cloud Music in history. With over 3.9 billion streams, she created a new record in the platform's 12-year history. She is also confirmed to star in the upcoming series Wife of the 21st Prince alongside Byeon Woo-seok.

In other news, IU will release her remake album A Flower Bookmark 3 on May 27, 2025, at 6 pm Korean Standard Time.

