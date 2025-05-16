"She's literally the Queen of Kpop"- Fans proud as IU tops MelOn search after announcing remake album ‘A Flower Bookmark 3'

On May 15, 2025 (local time), South Korean actress and singer IU topped MelOn search rankings following the announcement of her remake album A Flower Bookmark 3, leaving the fandom proud.

For those unversed, the female artist shared through her social media handles on May 14 that she would make a comeback with the Flower Bookmark album. The update was accompanied by a cover and a short teaser video.

In the teaser video, a vintage-themed phone booth is seen with an audio playing, "You have reached Uaena collect call. Please confirm the caller's name." Subsequently, a message pops up on the screen that mentioned:

"This is Jieun. I called in a rush, and I have something to say. So please pick up the phone. I really have something to tell you. Please pick up."

Subsequently, the news of the female artist topping the MelOn search rankings circulated on social media and went viral among the fans. They expressed pride in the female artist, and an X user tweeted:

"She's literally the Queen of Kpop!!"

The fans stated that the singer's music continued to rule the internet, and that she would always be trending on South Korean social media platforms.

"Love You my best girlie music or actress era keep slaying as always," a fan reacted.

"IU's classics never fade, always trending strong," a fan shared.

"IU's impact is unparalleled, as expected," a fan commented.

The internet users mentioned that South Korea was ready for the Love Wins All singer's much-anticipated remake album after eight years.

"South Korea is ready for IU," a user reacted.

"A lot of people are eagerly anticipating your comeback bub after 1 year and 3 months of waiting and finally thank youuuuuuuuu," a user shared.

"Just the announcement and already trending. What a queen behavior," a user commented.

More about IU's A Flower Bookmark album

The South Korean actress and singer dropped her first Korean-language extended play A Flower Bookmark on May 16, 2014, through LOEN Entertainment. The record featured the renditions of nostalgic K-pop songs that were popular during the 1980s and 1990s. The record featured seven tracks, which are listed below:

My Old Story Flower Pierrot Smiles at Us When Love Passes By The Meaning of You Dreams in the Summer Night Boom Ladi Dadi

In recent news, the female artist was featured as the leading protagonist in the Netflix hit series When Life Gives You Tangerines. She acted alongside South Korean actor Park Bo-gum. It featured 16 episodes.

IU is slated to release A Flower Bookmark 3 on May 27, 2025, at 6 pm KST.

