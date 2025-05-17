"Hwaiting, table-oppa" — Fans go gaga over Byeon Woo-seok and Chae Soo-bin's latest advertisement for brand Iloom

On May 16, 2025, Byeon Woo-seok and Chae Soo-bin's latest advertisement for the brand Iloom went viral on social media due to its concept, script design, and comedic twists. A snippet from the ad, where the actress is seen waiting for the actor in heavy rain, drew widespread attention. In the clip, Chae Soo-bin is standing with a worried expression as the raindrops continue pouring.

At that moment, Byeon Woo-seok calls out her name, prompting her to turn in his direction. She sees him running toward her while carrying a huge table on his head. The duo then takes the shade of the table to protect themselves from the harsh weather and runs underneath it.

After the clips surfaced on social media platforms, fans reacted with sarcasm and humor to the Iloom advertisement, sharing their thoughts online. One X user tweeted:

"Why this part so funny? Byeon Woo Seok lift table so high like superhero, then walk with Chae Soo Bin still holding table! Romantic? Maybe… but I just wanna say, ‘Hwaiting, table-oppa."

Some fans commented on Chae Soo-bin's expressions, while others shared multiple hilarious snippets from the advertisements.

"and the look in soobin's face when she saw him carrying the table.. priceless," a fan reacted.

"IM SNEEZING LMAO I WASNT EXPECTING THIS A BIG A*S TABLE?? the way bws cant hold his laugh back lmao," another fan shared.

"So, this is how if a furniture sales rep has a crush on you," one fan commented.

Meanwhile, others mentioned they were laughing at the concept of furniture advertisement.

"The way Wooseok run under the rain while putting that thing above his head is so funny & unexpected . If i was Soobin, i don't think i can remain calm bcs i would be laughing so hard," an X user reacted.

"I can't take these ads seriously, im laughing so hard," another user shared.

"Iloom had so many ways to advertise their furniture through the short film and making Wooseok carrying a whole ass table in the rain is the funniest way they could do it who thought of this," one user mentioned.

More about Byeon Woo-seok and Chae Soo-bin's recent activities

South Korean actor and model Byeon Woo-seok made a cameo appearance in the fourth episode of the 2024 drama No Gain, No Love. He rose to international and domestic prominence through the time travel and romance series Lovely Runner.

Meanwhile, Chae Soo-bin appeared in the romance-thriller drama When the Phone Rings alongside Yoo Yeon-seok. She gained praise from both international and domestic audiences for her portrayal of Hong Hui-ju in the series.

Byeon Woo-seok was recently confirmed to star in the upcoming drama Wife of a 21st Century Prince alongside IU. Meanwhile, Chae Soo-bin is reportedly set to star in the series Treat Her with Caution.

