"MANIFESTING A WOOHYE REUNION"- Fans react as Byeon Woo-seok & Kim Hye-yoon win the PRIZM Popularity prize at the 2025 Baeksang Awards

On May 3, 2025, Lovely Runner couple Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon bagged the PRIZM Popularity prize at the 61st Baeksang Awards, leaving the K-drama community in a frenzy. While the former received 2.4 million votes, the latter accumulated 7.8 million votes during the voting process.

They garnered the highest voting count in the history of the prestigious award ceremony and emerged as the first celebrities to surpass six million votes.

Subsequently, Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the K-drama Community. They expressed pride in the duo, and an X user wished for their reunion at the upcoming event.

"MANIFESTING A WOOHYE REUNION FOR BAEKSANG. PLEASE. I'M SO HAPPY FOR MY LOVERUN BABIES."

The fandom shared multiple congratulatory snippets celebrating Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon's latest milestone.

"#BaeksangArtsAwards2025 popularity award voting ended with Byeon Wooseok leading with a 1,987,208 gap Kim Hyeyoon leading with a 950, 724 gap CONGRATULATIONS MY LOVELY RUNNER LEADS AND GROUP HUG TO EVERYONE WHO VOTED WE DID IT,"- a fan reacted.

"Congratulations Hyeyoon-ah and Wooseok-ah for winning the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards Popular Actress and Actor I know you will be officially announced winners on Monday! To all OKtizens&Hottests who voted for them especially Hyeyoon, thank you,"- a fan shared.

"CONGRATULATION KIM HYEYOON AND BYEON WOOSEOK FOR WINNING BAEKSANG POPULAR AWARD,"- a fan commented.

The internet users mentioned that Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon really deserved the latest win.

"You all know, right? Not only did we wait 5 years for this to happen in 2025, but the event also begins on May 5th...Believe it or not, the number 5 represents a new journey, important lessons, and adventure. Lovely Runner truly carries the essence of all for the actors, the team, and all of us,"- a user reacted.

"BYEON WOOSEOK AND KIM HYEYOON PLEASE TAKE TWOSHOT AS MANY AS YOU GUYS WANT AT BAEKSANG AND ENJOY THE NIGHT. Both of you worked as equivalently hard for Lovely Runner and this milestone of you two being nominated for Baeksang should be celebrated to your hearts' content,"- a user shared.

"Congratulation to our Lovely Runner Couple #KimHyeyoon and #ByeonWooseok won Baeksang Popularity Awards 2025 ! you are deserved it,"- a user commented.

More about Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon's Lovely Runner

The time-travel and romance drama Lovely Runner premiered from April 8 to May 28, 2024. It featured a star-studded cast, including Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Hye-yoon, Song Geon-hee, and Lee Seung-hyub. It was penned by screenwriter Lee Si-eun and directed by Yoon Jong-ho and Kim Tae-yeop. According to IMDb, the synopsis for the series has been provided below:

"Right after top star Ryoo Seon-jae ends his life, his top fan Im Sol somehow time-travels back to when they were in high school and tries to protect him. A fantasy romance unfolds where people who missed each other in time finally meet."

In recent news, Byeon Woo-seok was confirmed for the upcoming drama The Wife of 21st Century Prince alongside IU.

