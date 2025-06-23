"Such a terrible marketing strategy" — Fans slam YGE for choosing to debut BLACKPINK’s comeback song during ‘DEADLINE’ tour instead of early release

On June 23, 2025, K-media Newsen reported that BLACKPINK will drop their fresh track live for the first time as part of the kickoff shows for their global concert run, titled DEADLINE, happening on July 5 and 6 at the main arena inside the Goyang Sports Complex.

YG Entertainment shared on June 23 that the new single will make its first appearance on stage instead of hitting streaming platforms first, launching the next chapter of their tour. The company explained,

"There were many discussions about how to release this new song. We decided to debut it first at the Goyang concert, which holds significance as the starting point of the DEADLINE tour, where we will reunite with our fans. We will officially announce detailed information about the release date soon."

Shortly after, several fans expressed annoyance about not being able to listen to the track unless they watched the live show.

"This is such a terrible marketing strategy by YG, blackpink will have 0 fans after this era if they keep treating them like this," an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Blinks feel manipulated because YG Entertainment is talking about how special the reunion is, but is not giving the group or fans much content.

"It's no longer funny or sad it's just unbelievably bad. No music video, no teasers, no hint of an album. thats YG but don't the girls care about their reputations? No wonder they almost didn't prepare for the tour if they only prepared one new song and maybe a choreography for it," a fan reamrked.

"Huuuuuuuhhhhhh I knew it 😏 this would happen the way YG is trying to manipulate blinks by giving statements about the signifance of the reunion they are so cruel taking advantage of blinks love and support towards BLACKPINK….it was all planned for babymonster’s release 🤡," a user mentioned.

"You can tell the comeback is forced by yg itself and you know group activities aren't ready but they don't have choice by that contract 😭 in another way they're just too overconfident now bcuz they knew fans will still s*ck it up whatever it is," a person shared.

Other fans also had similar reactions:

"Ygent_official You never reunited blackpink with their fans but instead you slowly created a distance between blink and blackpink, after this you will see the difference and be prepared You will never get money from blink again because blink has now dispersed," a netizen said.

"It basically means they weren’t even prepared for the comeback, they just threw the song into the concert to make it look like an exclusive reveal. Everything about this comeback, tour, even the merch feels rushed and like a total cash grab for YG," a viewer noted.

"Yg is literally laughing at us. I've never felt so disrespected being a blink but this is another level," another fan added.

BLACKPINK set to launch DEADLINE tour on July 5

Kicking things off on July 5, 2025, BLACKPINK's globe-spanning stadium, DEADLINE, run is set to begin at Goyang Arena in South Korea. It will close out months later on January 16, 2026, at Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong.

This full-scale concert route will hit multiple regions, covering hometown turf in Korea, then heading into North American cities, looping through Europe, and circling back across parts of Asia.

There has been ongoing anticipation regarding BLACKPINK’s much-anticipated comeback for quite some time. Admirers’ enthusiasm reached sky-high levels since this signifies their initial collective launch in nearly three years. Now, complete attention is centered on the forthcoming single.

