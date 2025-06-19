"Most vague and empty statement"- Fans react as YG Entertainment responds to BLACKPINK's July comeback reports

On June 19, 2025, YG Entertainment responded to BLACKPINK's July comeback report, igniting varied responses from the fandom. A representative from the agency told the South Korean media outlet, Top Star News, as translated by an X user @kchartsmaster:

"Please check through official promotions later."

Trending

Previously, JTBC Entertainment news reported exclusively that BLACKPINK would be releasing a new song in early July 2025. Subsequently, the response received negative feedback from the netizens who were not satisfied with YG Entertainment's statement. An X user tweeted:

"yg saw those hashtags and decided to release the most vague and empty statement ever."

The internet users mentioned that YG Entertainment had not released even one proper promotional content for BLACKPINK's comeback yet. Hence, they doubt that they will release any details about the album in July 2025.

"YG doing things the YG way again BABYMONSTER on July 1st, BLACKPINK in early July and not a single proper promo… I’m not even surprised anymore,"- a fan reacted.

"OH MYGAWD. Yep love them but im not going on their tour. Clearly the girls themselves aren’t interested and want to continue their solo careers. Weren’t they supposed to comeback in May? Then June? Now June is almost over they coming with a SINGLE no full length album bro nvm,"-a fan shared.

"How quick they responded to this knowing damn well Blinks don't trust anything until we get a poster or something. But when it's about the safety of girls and their reputation, this company sleeps,"- a fan commented.

The fandom stated that they wanted to sell their tickets as they would not get new songs from BLACKPINK.

"The way they denied it SO FAST that it was early July. Yeah, we're not getting any new songs for Korea concert,"- a user reacted.

"why am i even still paying off this ticket bro i wanna just sell it,"- a user shared.

"Look what I’m going to say Even if you release this song on July 4th You won’t be able to make a good promo because there are only 13 days left for the tour, you idiot. Pray that this comeback is not a flop,"- a user mentioned.

More about BLACKPINK's DEADLINE world tour dates

BLACKPINK will embark on a DEADLINE world tour on July 5, 2025, from Goyang Stadium, Goyang, South Korea. They would reportedly finish off the event on January 25, 2026, at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kang. The venue details for the concert have been provided below:

July 12-13, 2025: Inglewood, United States, SoFi Stadium

July 18, 2025: Chicago, Soldier Field

July 22-23, 2025: Toronto, Canada, Rogers Stadium

July 26-27: New York City, United States, Citi Field

August 2-3, 2025: Paris, France, Stade de France

August 6, 2025: Milan, Italy, Ippodromo Snai La Maura

August 9, 2025: Barcelona, Spain, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

August 15-16, 2025: London, England, Wembley Stadium

January 16-18, 2026: Tokyo, Japan

January 24-25, 2026, Hong Kong, China

In recent news, YG Entertainment has unveiled the list of merchandise for the upcoming concert.

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More