"It's YG's social experiment"- Fans outraged as BLACKPINK DEADLINE tour merch includes $17 plastic bag, minimal design, and high prices

On June 19, 2025, BLACKPINK fans took to social media after the group's latest merchandise went viral. YG Entertainment revealed the official merchandise lineup for the group’s upcoming DEADLINE world tour. Among the items was a clear plastic bag priced at approximately $17.50. The bag featured only the BLACKPINK logo, which many fans saw as a lazy cash grab.

Despite the long wait for a group comeback and anticipation for the tour, the merch release has instead sparked disappointment and anger across fandom spaces. Meanwhile, despite claims of a July comeback, fans remain skeptical due to the absence of teasers, concept photos, or even a proper tracklist just 15 days before the tour kicks off.

Many are frustrated that BLACKPINK’s stadium tour might start with repackaged songs from past releases and merchandise they feel lacks heart or intention.

Fans took to social media, calling the plastic bag a “social experiment.” They accused the label of exploiting loyalty without providing quality content in return. An X user, @xinch_23, wrote,

"It's YG's social experiment. Seeing how far fanaticism goes. It's not about the product, it's the Blackpink name."

Comments described the designs as uninspired and very overpriced. Many also pointed out that solo merchandise from the individual members had more thought and creativity than this group release.

"BLACK PINK members should’ve been the designers for the group’s merchandise cuz look at the difference," a fan mentioned.

"No effort at all even for official tour merchandise. And they are even selling plastic bags with BLACKPINK logo for almost 20 usd? has been bragging that “new great team” in charge of BLACKPINK, yet it’s all the same trash releases aiming to milk fans," an X user wrote.

"this sh*t is so disappointing, but not like i was expecting anything else.. touring the same songs they've done before, making merch that looks basic af with recicled design, not releasing new music to accompany the tour.. yg is a mess, i'm not sticking around this sinking ship," a netizen added.

"They’re really just recycling everything—no creativity, no effort, same old stuff repackaged and sold. At least pretend to try. And the world tour? 1 new song then it’s basically bornpink again. They’re not even hiding that it’s all just for money," another one said.

Some even labeled the merch by YG to test how far they could push fans' patience. Even the T-shirts, caps, and towels featuring variations of the same tour logo failed to impress. Many demanded a boycott until the label delivers meaningful music and designs.

"when you think they can't disappoint you anymore, they prove you wrong," a fan commented.

"Predictable and desperate, I actually hope no one buys this sh*t," another netizen wrote.

"The shirts are ok...but a bag 15 euros? and it's not even pretty," a user added.

BLACKPINK’s tour comeback, new music reports, and ongoing solo highlights

The DEADLINE world tour will commence on July 5 and 6 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. The stops are scheduled across North America, Europe, and Asia, concluding in Hong Kong in January 2026. Here is the full list of the DEADLINE World Tour 2025 official merchandise as listed on the YG Japan website:

T-Shirts:

T-shirt - DEADLINE LOGO (Black) – 4,900 yen

T-shirt - DEADLINE LOGO (White) – 4,900 yen

T-shirt - BIG HEART LOGO (Black) – 4,900 yen

T-shirt - BIG HEART LOGO (White) – 4,900 yen

T-shirt - DOUBLE HEART LOGO (Black) – 4,200 yen

T-shirt - DOUBLE HEART LOGO (White) – 4,200 yen

Cropped T-shirt - DEADLINE LOGO (Black) – 4,500 yen

Cropped T-shirt - DEADLINE LOGO (White) – 4,500 yen

Accessories & Apparel:

Cap - BLACKPINK LOGO (Black) – 4,200 yen

Scarf - DEADLINE LOGO (Black) – 4,900 yen

Face towel - DEADLINE LOGO (Black) – 2,600 yen

Face towel - DEADLINE LOGO (Pink) – 2,600 yen

Bags & Pouches:

Clear Bag - BLACKPINK LOGO (Black) – 2,500 yen

Clear Bag - BLACKPINK LOGO (Pink) – 2,500 yen

Multi-Flat Case - BLACKPINK LOGO (Black) – 3,000 yen

Multi-Flat Case - BLACKPINK LOGO (Pink) – 3,000 yen

Keyrings:

Keyring - SNAKE KNOT (Black) – 1,800 yen

Keyring - SNAKE KNOT (Pink) – 1,800 yen

Each member pursued their solo ventures. Lisa debuted in acting and released her solo album, Alter Ego, while Jennie dropped her solo album, Ruby. Rosé collaborated with Bruno Mars for APT. and released her solo album Rosie. Jisoo starred in several acting projects, along with her film debut in Omniscient Reader: The Prophet.

Adding to the controversy, a man was recently arrested in Seoul for selling counterfeit DEADLINE tour tickets. He reportedly made nearly 80 million KRW by distributing over 500 fake passes.

