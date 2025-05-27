"This is the oddest tour schedule I've ever seen" - Fans divided as BLACKPINK adds new dates and locations to upcoming 'DEADLINE' world tour

BLACKPINK’s return to the global stage with their 'DEADLINE' world tour has sparked mixed reactions. YG Entertainment confirmed the addition of 13 new shows across Asia. The update, announced on May 27, 2025, brings the tour’s total to 31 performances in 16 cities.

Ad

The quartet is set to kick off the tour on July 5 and 6 in Goyang, South Korea, marking their first group tour in nearly two years since Born Pink wrapped up in September 2023. The newly added dates include stops in Kaohsiung (Oct. 18–19), Bangkok (Oct. 24–26), and Jakarta (Nov. 1–2), expanding their presence in Southeast Asia.

Following the announcement of BLACKPINK's expanded 'DEADLINE' world tour schedule, fans from around the globe took to social media to express a mix of frustration and high expectations. While excitement continues to build among fans, the unconventional spacing between show dates and uneven city distribution has drawn confusion online. One fan comment read,

Ad

Trending

“This is the oddest tour schedule I've ever seen.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

While some celebrated the new tour dates, others voiced concerns about limited locations, lack of a comeback announcement, and production quality.

"To listen to the same mediocre songs, see them only use autotune, see them be lazy on stage, we'd better save money and time. Thanks." said one netizen.

"There is a show date, but no comeback date And as always, Brazil is forgotten in the process, I'm irritated" posted an X user.

Ad

"1. WE WANT THE ALBUM WITH AT LEAST 10 SONGS 2. COME TO BRAZIL , BELGIUM , MALAYSIA , MEXICO AND MORE" wrote another fan.

"We want bigger screens, OG choreo, better overall production !!!!! And most importantly, NEW MUSIC @BLACKPINK" mentioned another netizen.

Amid some netizens expressing concern, some fans were speculating about BLACKPINK's comeback. They were analyzing the 'DEADLINE' world tour schedule for possible hints about the group's next album. While no official comeback date has been confirmed yet, many believe the timing of the tour offers clues.

Ad

"So their world tour will start on july, so maybe their comeback is on june" said an individual on X.

"The schedule tells me that next month will probably have the pre-release song and around September or October will be the full album" wrote one X user.

"Could be the next album title? Since the name of the tour usually follows the album name" speculated this X user about the name of the tour.

Ad

"Queens of Kpop. Deadline tour will be massive hit. Thanks for the update" added this fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

BLACKPINK unveils full schedule for 'Deadline' world tour, kicking off in July 2025

BLACKPINK is officially set to hit the road for their much-anticipated DEADLINE world tour, kicking off with two shows in Goyang, South Korea, on July 5 and 6, 2025. The global trek will span several continents, bringing the quartet to major stadiums across North America, Europe, and Asia through early 2026.

Ad

The tour begins at Goyang Stadium before heading to Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium from July 12 to 13. From there, the group will perform in Chicago, Toronto, and New York throughout July, followed by stops in Paris, Milan, Barcelona, and London in August.

After a short break, the tour resumes in October with concerts in Kaohsiung and Bangkok, then continues to Jakarta in early November. BLACKPINK will close out 2025 with performances in the Philippines and Singapore before heading to Japan and Hong Kong in January 2026.

Ad

With newly added dates and locations, here are all the tour dates, stadiums, and locations for BLACKPINK's DEADLINE World Tour:

July 5–6: Goyang, South Korea – Goyang Stadium

July 12–13: Los Angeles, USA – SoFi Stadium

July 18: Chicago, USA – Soldier Field

July 22–23: Toronto, Canada – Rogers Stadium

July 26–27: New York, USA – Citi Field

August 2–3: Paris, France – Stade de France

August 6: Milan, Italy – Ippodromo SNAI La Maura

August 9: Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic

August 15–16: London, UK – Wembley Stadium

October 18–19: Kaohsiung, Taiwan – Kaohsiung National Stadium

October 24–26: Bangkok, Thailand – Rajamangala National Stadium

November 1–2: Jakarta, Indonesia – Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium

November 22–23: Bulacan, Philippines – Philippine Arena

November 29–30: Singapore – National Stadium

January 16–18, 2026: Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

January 24–25, 2026: Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium

Ad

The DEADLINE world tour marks BLACKPINK’s return to the stage as a group after nearly two years, following the conclusion of their BORN PINK tour in 2023.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ticket presales for BLACKPINK's DEADLINE world tour were held exclusively for BLINK membership holders from May 8 to May 11. To access the presale, fans were required to have both an active Interpark Ticket account and a valid BLINK Membership (Global).

General ticket sales opened on May 15, offering any remaining seats to the public. To ensure fairness, each person was limited to purchasing a maximum of two tickets per concert date.

Strict regulations would be enforced throughout the sales period to guarantee fair ticketing. Tickets purchased through unofficial means, including reselling, proxy buying, or the use of automated bots, faced immediate cancellation.

Ad

Offenders risked permanent suspension of their BLINK membership. Only tickets secured through BLACKPINK’s official Weverse page or Interpark Ticket were recognized as valid for entry.

The additional reveal of tour dates has stirred further excitement among fans, heightening anticipation for BLACKPINK’s long-awaited group return to live performances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More