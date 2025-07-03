“Cash grab scheme” – Fans slam YG for prioritising BLACKPINK’s slightly updated light stick instead of new music before DEADLINE world tour

On July 2, 2025, BLACKPINK unveiled a new edition of their official light stick through the group’s verified Instagram channel, just ahead of their upcoming DEADLINE global tour on July 5th. The announcement arrived in the form of a short video clip, previewing the slightly reworked merchandise tied to their return to the live stage.

Ad

The revised version of the light stick introduces modest design changes. The heart-shaped tops are slightly expanded, and the sides now feature engraved details of BLACKPINK’s logo. Other aspects, such as the overall structure and lighting function, appear unchanged from the earlier model.

Ad

Trending

The response to the reveal varied. Online users reacted in large numbers. Many pointed out the minimal adjustments and questioned the need for a re-release without any updates in the group’s music catalog.

"This cash grab scheme mind u some blinks will be buying this mess," an X user commented.

Her💋🇵🇸 @Rubys_her LINK This cash grab scheme mind u some blinks will be buying this mess

Ad

Fans were hoping for BLACKPINK's new music or its promotion, rather than a focus on merchandise.

"New music❌ new lightstick that looks exactly the same✅," a fan remarked.

"How abt they focus on release a new official album or smth instead," a netizen said.

"How bout some new songs instead of trying to squeeze more $ out of your fans," a person shared.

Ad

In other reactions, fans felt that the lightstick designs all looked the same.

"Y’all are pulling our legs right ? The design hasn’t even evolved much and you couldn’t use any 5 seconds from the new music ?? I’m starting to think there is no new music wth," a user mentioned.

"Special edition" and it's the same, a viewer noted.

Ad

"Girl this looks the exact same give us comeback teaser photos" another fan added.

BLACKPINK to launch DEADLINE tour with new track debut

Expand Tweet

Ad

BLACKPINK is ready to return on July 5, kicking off their global DEADLINE world tour and performing a fresh track live for the first time. YG confirmed the quartet will open the stint at Goyang Sports Complex, with back-to-back shows on July 5 and the next day.

This upcoming number will be the group’s first joint release since their 2022 album Born Pink. The members have gone solo since then, but this track marks their comeback as a full unit. The agency mentioned that numerous ideas were considered before settling on disclosing the track at the Goyang concert.

Ad

"There was a lot of discussion about how to release this new song, and we decided to first reveal it at the Goyang concert, which is the starting point of the 'DEADLINE' tour where we will be reunited with fans. We will officially announce more information about the release date soon," YG’s message read (per Star News).

Ad

A teaser video dropped earlier, showing Rosé calling the other three from an outdoor phone booth. The rest soon arrive, and the four ride off together in a car. The clip ends with them walking toward a stage, signaling the tour’s tone.

BLACKPINK's DEADLINE tour includes 31 stops across 16 major hubs. Stops include destinations like Tokyo, Paris, Los Angeles, Singapore, Milan, Chicago, Kaohsiung, New York, London, Bangkok, Toronto, Barcelona, and Hong Kong, among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More