"We need music teasers"– Fans divided over BLACKPINK's DEADLINE World Tour trailer despite cinematic visuals

On June 26, 2025, YG Entertainment dropped the official trailer for BLACKPINK’s upcoming DEADLINE world tour. The released trailer video showed Rosé in a desert, making a phone call from an old payphone. The visuals then shifted to all four members, Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé. They cruised down an empty road in a retro car. The clip resembled a movie more than a tour teaser, with cinematic direction and Western-inspired music.

YG confirmed that the trailer was shot in the deserts near Lancaster, USA, and at a Hollywood studio. The company said the team worked with renowned international directors to build excitement for the new tour. According to the reports by Herald Pop, YG stated:

"This trailer was filmed on location in the desert near Lancaster, USA and in a Hollywood studio in collaboration with famous overseas directors. Please show lots of interest in how everyone’s efforts to achieve the best result will be completed as a performance in <DEADLINE>."

The DEADLINE world tour kicks off on July 5 in Goyang, South Korea. It will be BLACKPINK’s first all-stadium tour, and fans were told that a brand-new single will debut during the opening concert.

However, not everyone was satisfied. While many praised the stylish visuals, some fans were left confused and frustrated. They felt the trailer lacked actual music content or any hints of an upcoming album. An X user, @somesweetener, wrote:

"we don't want tour trailers we need music teasers."

Some questioned why, with less than a few weeks to go before the first show, no tracklist, teaser, or album confirmation has been released. BLACKPINK fans expressed concern over how the group would begin a massive tour without any clear idea of what new songs would be performed.

"This is cute BUT WHERE IS THE MUSIC??????? Don’t piss me off," an X user wrote.

"We need an album teaser literally no one asking for this useless trailer GIVE US A NEW SINGLE ATLEAST?? The fuck," another user added.

"WHAT is THIS EVEN Do we need this … it’s already CLEAR they are going on a WORLD tour with zero new songs why keep reminding blinks about it," a fan commented.

"Give us the song teaser dammit," another one said.

On the other side, some stay positive to wait for whatever the members and labels have planned. They praised the trailer's visuals and expressed their anticipation for the tour.

"WE MISSED YOU SO MUCH, CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU GIRLS AGAIN," a fan mentioned.

"This concept is so good and different," an X user remarked.

"propaganda im DEFINITELY falling for (can't stay mad at them for too long)," another fan added.

More about BLACKPINK's DEADLINE tour schedule and comeback status

As of now, BLACKPINK has not announced a full album or official comeback date. Korea Herald reported that the group started filming a music video on June 6. It is said to be directed by an overseas filmmaker, but YG has not revealed details.

The company did confirm that the upcoming visuals would highlight BLACKPINK’s musical identity in a bold new way.

BLACKPINK’s last full album, Born Pink, came out in September 2022. Since then, all four members have focused on solo careers. Lisa released Alter Ego and appeared in HBO’s The White Lotus, while Jennie dropped her debut album, Ruby.

Rosé collaborated with Bruno Mars on APT. and released her solo album Rosie, and Jisoo released Amortage while acting in multiple dramas.

The DEADLINE tour will span 16 cities with 31 performances. This will include stops in Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, and Bangkok. Below is the full tour schedule of BLACKPINK:

July 5–6: Goyang, South Korea

Goyang, South Korea July 12–13: Los Angeles, USA

Los Angeles, USA July 18: Chicago, USA

Chicago, USA July 22–23: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada July 26–28: New York, USA

New York, USA August 2–3: Paris, France

Paris, France August 6: Milan, Italy

Milan, Italy August 9–10: Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona, Spain August 15–16: London, UK

London, UK October 18–19: Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Kaohsiung, Taiwan October 24–26: Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand November 1–2: Jakarta, Indonesia

Jakarta, Indonesia November 22–23: Manila, Philippines

Manila, Philippines November 29–30: Singapore

Singapore January 16–18: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan January 24–25: Hong Kong

Fans of BLACKPINK are still waiting for an official statement confirming whether a full group album is on the way. Many continue to hope that the visuals will soon be matched by new music as excitement grows for the tour.

