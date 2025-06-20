“Definitely needs to happen” — Fans urge BLACKPINK’s Jisoo to appear on Hot Ones after Jennie’s hilarious shoutout and history reveal

On June 19, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Jennie appeared on Hot Ones, where she answered questions while eating the show’s famous spicy wings.

Halfway through the sit-down, she dropped a note for fellow member Jisoo, nudging her to hop on the challenge subsequently. When host Sean Evans asked if she had a pitch for Jisoo, the Mantra hitmaker replied,

“100%.”

She shared how Jisoo was her original spice mentor during their trainee grind, pointing out that BLACKPINK's maknae made her try hot food long before their debut days.

"She [Jisoo] is the one who taught me spicy and she’s the other you, like she made me eat spicy food with her ever since we were trainees. So, I think JISOO unnie should come on this show, you’re gonna love it. Whatever ROSÉ and LISA did, this is the real reaction," Jennie asserted.

Jennie’s words instantly kicked off a wave of online noise. Supporters jumped in fast, urging Jisoo to be the next to face the Hot Ones spice round.

"Definitely needs to happen," an X user commented.

𐙚 𝔂𝓪𝓷𝓲 @kjszip LINK definitely needs to happen

Watchers are curious to see how Jisoo would take on the show’s fiery wing stack.

"Jisoo would just smile and laugh like nothing is happening! She would be the best by far!!!! 😂," a fan remarked.

"🗣️: Isn't it spicy, Jisoo? Jisoo: no. Never. 🤣❤️❤️," a user mentioned.

"Jisoo about to be top 5 unbothered girlies on hot ones," a person shared.

"I'm Jisoo I'm okay" " I'm not scary"🤣🥰," a netizen said.

"That will be easy for jisoo," a viewer noted.

"This is actually the show I want Jisoo to be on, not because the other members were on it but because the show is really entertaining and this guy handles his show really well. Most of all, I want to know how good she is with spicy food, like what level she's at 🤪," another fan added.

Jennie of BLACKPINK faces fiery challenge in Hot Ones debut

BLACKPINK’s Jennie became the third member of the group to appear on Hot Ones, joining host Sean Evans for the show’s spicy wing challenge. Known for its mix of hot sauces and tough questions, the show tested Jennie as she admitted she’s not used to very spicy food, but stayed hopeful at the start.

As the wings intensified, Jennie visibly struggled and eventually had to pause the shoot, wiping away tears and walking around the set to recover. Her feature followed previous sit-downs with bandmates Rosé and Lisa. Rosé was the first to take the spice challenge in November 2024, where she remarked,

“I like spicy food,” before admitting, “But I don’t know if I like spicy spicy.”

She went through the full sauce ladder while taking on Evans’ rapid-fire queries. Lisa joined the show in February 2025, nearly three months after the Messy songstress' episode aired. Sharing how she prepared for the shoot, Lalisa stated,

“I did my homework. I asked my teammate, Rosé… She said it was really spicy and she told me to take ice cream."

Lisa's preparation appeared to help, as she remained steady throughout the session.

Now, with Jennie added to the list, three out of the four members have made it to the table. Jisoo’s the only one left. There is no word yet on whether Jisoo’s next, but fans are watching closely.

