“So strange that the 4 members haven’t met yet”- Fan disappointment grows over BLACKPINK’s solo schedules amid group’s tour & comeback 

Recently, following the imminent schedules of BLACKPINK's Deadline 2025 world tour, fans and netizens have been worried about the preparations regarding the same. Many pointed out that the members have not met each other in over a year and have had other solo schedules and activities that they've been rolling out in different cities.
This left a huge question mark for the fans as to how they would execute the concerts without practice or coordination. Additionally, people also expressed their confusion over the fact that the tour is being rolled out without any prior group comeback.
Netizens were further disappointed that the merchandise for the tour also failed to have any photos of the four members together. As fans continued to discuss the same, they were naturally concerned about whether the concerts of BLACKPINK's Deadline 2025 world tour will run smoothly.
Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:
"it’s so strange that the 4 members haven’t met yet
"members are everywhere but in that damn studio, official merch without a single ot4 pic in 3yrs, cb announcement nowhere to be found, and tour starts in 25days." said a fan on X
"This is how blackpink members feel having a world tour in 1 month and being scattered across the globe" added another fan
"i’m starting to think that the blackpink tour it’s going to have 4 parts, one for each member sing her solo songs, because it’s so strange that the 4 members haven’t met yet" commented a netizen
More fans and netizens commented on how they were concerned about the group's alleged lack of preparations for the Deadline 2025 World Tour.
"None of blackpink members are in the same country lol Lisa is in Milan and the rest are in LA and SK.. they did a quick check and practice with that tour and everyone was ready to leave and do their own thing" stated a fan
"blackpink tour starts in less than 20 days and we have no clues for comeback oh god" added an X user
"Blackpink is the first active group in history to announce official merch and world tour before announcing a comeback." said a netizen
"ot a single member has been in the same country for the past months the tour is going to be a whole comedy show" commented another X user
BLACKPINK 2025 World Tour: Dates, venues, and all you need
Around May 2025, YG Entertainment released the dates, venue, and other necessary details about BLACKPINK's upcoming world tour in 2025, Deadline. The members are expected to hold 31 shows across 16 cities in the world, including South Korea, Chicago, London, New York, Paris, and more.
Here are the details on the dates and venue for the group's 2025 world tour:
- July 5, 2025 – Seoul, South Korea – Goyang Stadium
- July 6, 2025 – Seoul, South Korea – Goyang Stadium
- July 12, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – SoFi Stadium
- July 13, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – SoFi Stadium
- July 18, 2025 – Chicago, IL, USA – Soldier Field
- July 22, 2025 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Rogers Stadium
- July 23, 2025 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Rogers Stadium
- July 26, 2025 – New York, NY, USA – Citi Field
- July 27, 2025 – New York, NY, USA – Citi Field
- August 2, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France
- August 3, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France
- August 6, 2025 – Milan, Italy – Ippodromo SNAI La Maura
- August 9, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic
- August 15, 2025 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
- August 16, 2025 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
- January 16, 2026 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome
- January 17, 2026 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome
- January 18, 2026 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome
Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to seeing how the world tour unfolds.