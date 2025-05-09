"The demand is real" – Fans react as BLACKPINK’s 2025 World Tour at Goyang Stadium sells out both days during pre-sale, with over 50,000 fans in queue

On May 8, 2025, an X account @TheePopCore reported that BLACKPINK's 2025 World Tour concerts at Goyang Stadium were officially sold out for both days. The tickets for the shows sold out during the pre-sale, and over 50,000 fans were queuing up.

Ad

The pre-sale for the Goyang concert began on May 8th. The group will perform at the Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium on July 5 and 6 for the BLACKPINK 2025 World Tour. This concert marks the beginning of their world tour and will be the first group performance after nearly a year and 10 months.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The concert is also the first time a K-pop girl group will hold a solo concert at the Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium. It will surpass the scale of their previous Seoul concert, as reported by TenAsia on May 8, 2025.

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts about BLACKPINK's latest feat. One fan remarked that the group has achieved this after a three-year hiatus without a comeback and without the concert tour being heavily promoted.

Ad

"3 year hiatus, no cb announcement, no tour name, tour not [heavily] promoted.the demand is real," commented a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar comments continued on X, where fans remarked that the group is unlike any other girl group in K-pop, and another stated that they are proud of the girls.

"Like their status was even questioned I don’t see another girl group have all members being successful as Soloist.Not Only Can They Succeed Alone But Even As A Group Not many Girl Groups Can Stand Alone And Still Succeed With All Members standing Out," exclaimed another fan.

Ad

"Yes!!!!! Im proud of my girls!!!! Sold out BIG STADIUM AGAIN IN GOYANG KOREA!!! DOUBLE SOLD OUT!!!! Wwwwwwwohhhh," reacted another fan.

"Sometimes i thank god they don't come to my country because if I loose the ticket war i would loose my mind," a fan wrote on X.

More fan reactions praised the group for being successful even after a hiatus of three years.

Ad

"y’all new to this? this happens everyday to the BP girls. all that and not a dent on their success coz they literally just sold out their 2 day concert at Goyang," said another fan.

"Still the biggest girl group in korea and on the planet now even after a long hiatus," another fan added on X.

Ad

"This is insane considering that they were inactive as a group for 3 years and there’s still no cb announcement yet, like that’s the biggest gg right there," commented another fan on X.

More about BLACKPINK's 2025 World Tour

The concert tour is the group's fourth world tour since their debut. The tour will begin on July 5, 2025, at the Goyang Stadium and is scheduled to conclude on January 18, 2026, at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

BLACKPINK's schedule currently includes stops in nine cities across North America and Europe, as well as Tokyo. It was also revealed that a few additional shows had been added for Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Toronto, and London.

BLACKPINK's previous tour, Born Pink, which started in October 2022, featured 66 shows and also set a record as the highest-grossing tour by a female and an Asian artist, as reported by The Korean Herald on April 8, 2025.

Ad

Schedule for BLACKPINK's 2025 World Tour

July 5, 2025 – Seoul, South Korea – Goyang Stadium

July 6, 2025 – Seoul, South Korea – Goyang Stadium

July 12, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – SoFi Stadium

July 13, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – SoFi Stadium

July 18, 2025 – Chicago, IL, USA – Soldier Field

July 22, 2025 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Rogers Stadium

July 23, 2025 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Rogers Stadium

July 26, 2025 – New York, NY, USA – Citi Field

July 27, 2025 – New York, NY, USA – Citi Field

August 2, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

August 3, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

August 6, 2025 – Milan, Italy – Ippodromo SNAI La Maura

August 9, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic

August 15, 2025 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

August 16, 2025 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

January 16, 2026 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

January 17, 2026 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

January 18, 2026 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

January 18, 2026 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

Ad

In other news, Lisa confirmed BLACKPINK's comeback in an interview with Variety magazine published on May 3, 2025. However, no official information about it has yet been released.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyadarshini Kaul M Priyadarshini Kaul is a K-Pop and K-Drama writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master of Arts degree in English Literature, which sparked her interest in global popular culture, particularly Korean entertainment. With over eight years of experience, including a role at Buzztribe, she has collaborated with notable clients such as ONDC, Max Healthcare, Tetra Pak, Pacific Mall, and Glance.



Priyadarshini draws inspiration from BTS and admires their journey and powerful messages of self-love. She enjoys bringing the stories of Korean artists to a global audience, highlighting how their work provides comfort and a sense of belonging. She is committed to delivering accurate and unbiased content by rigorously fact-checking information and staying up to date on industry developments.



If given the chance, she would love to travel back in time to attend an Elvis Presley concert and witness the artist's electrifying performance. When she's not writing, Priyadarshini enjoys reading and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More